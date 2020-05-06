Lauren Rearick
Courtesy of Ouai

Beauty

14 Products That’ll Bring That Spa Feeling Straight To Your Next Bath

Sit back, relax, and soak.

fb
tw

A proper bath — whether outfitted with mounds of bubbles or not — can truly wash away your every woe. With the right music and products, your bathroom can become a sanctuary, a place to soak without the added distractions of the outside world. Creating that space requires preparation, and whether you're new to the idea of taking a temporary vacation beneath bubbles, or you're a veteran of the tub scene, the 14 products ahead will enhance your bath time experience, bringing that spa feeling straight to your bathroom.

There's no right or wrong way to enjoy a bath, and it's likely that your method of relaxation might not be the right fit for someone else. However, the experts are here to help, passing along their knowledge on how to truly make the most of your bath experience. "Bath time should also be about transporting yourself," Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, founder and CEO of Chillhouse, said. "Close your eyes, soak in the salts, and light a candle, and I promise you'll feel like you're in the middle of the Redwoods while also listening to the waves of the Pacific Ocean. If we can't get there via plane, we can certainly get there via our imagination through scent."

The idea of scent is particularly important when it comes to bathing. Aromatherapy products and bath time goodies featuring special scents are especially popular among bathing beauties, and as Hellen Yuan, certified aromatherapist and founder of HELLEN, told NYLON, aromatherapy products can be hugely beneficial to our skin.

In order to reap the most benefits from your bath, Yuan said to spend at least 20 minutes soaking. "Our skin is the largest organ, and when brewing, you should always soak in the bath for at least 20 minutes to let the oils and minerals properly absorb. Incorporating salts and essential oils in the bath helps to stimulate circulation, keep the skin hydrated, heal irritated skin, increase moisture retention, promote cellular regeneration, and relax muscle pain," she said.

Ramirez-Fulton also spoke in support of scrubbing and using soaks to further promote calm, and noted that it's important to incorporate every part of your body into a bath time ritual.

Below, find 14 products that will turn your bathroom into a spa. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and soak.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Soaks, Salts, Bombs, & Oils

After Flow Bath Soak
Y7

Made in collaboration with Nice Paper, use your time in the tub to soak away any aches or pains with this epsom salt soak.

Palermo Body Soothing Milk Bath
Chillhouse

Featuring coconut milk and chamomile, this milk bath is touted as being an adult version of an oatmeal bath.

Soap Cherie Aromatherapy Shower Steamer Duo
Urban Outfitters

No bathtub? Fear not. Pop one of these shower steamers onto the floor of your shower, and breathe in the benefits of a scented steam.

Mineral Bath
Big Dipper

With this blend of salts and rich minerals — from green sea clay to Himalayan and Dead Sea salts — you can soak in a seemingly zero-gravity experience.

Steep CBD Bath Tea
Leef Organics

Like a tea bag, this CBD bath blend can be kept in the bag and steeped into water, or you can release all of the included botanicals — like lavender, jasmine, hemp, and epsom salts — for a loose leaf bath experience.

Pursonic 100% Pure Essential Aromatherapy Oils
Amazon

This pack of six essential oils covers all the bases — from peppermint and orange to tea tree and lavender.

Ouai Chill Pills
Ulta

Pop one of these bath bombs into your tub for a relaxing splash. Featured ingredients include Jojoba seed oil and Hemp seed oil.

Center Your Heart — Bath Brew
Hellen

If you want to incorporate aromatherapy in your bath time routine, this bath brew takes care of the work for you. Featuring therapeutic oils and scents, this will help you escape the tub and head into a land of relaxation.

The Extras

Umbra Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
Urban Outfitters

Bring your favorite books, candles, tea and more into the bath worry free.

Jane Inc. Indigo Palms Spa Pillow
Verishop

More than to just add support to your back, neck, and head in the tub, this pillow is filled with flax seeds and dried lavender flowers to promote relaxation.

Slip Silk Sleepmask
Sephora

If you have trouble clearing your mind, try out a sleep mask for uninterrupted relaxation.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Au 17 Scented Candle
Neiman Marcus

This candle was inspired by Paris — cozy eclectic dinners, lively company — so you can let it take you away as you bathe, with notes of Japanese incense and firewood..

Rouge Hermès Lip Care Balm
Hermes Beauty

A luxe balm for a luxe bath. Apply a coat of product prior to bathing for a quick burst of lip hydration.

Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
Ulta

For a full pamper yourself experience, why not add a hair masque in while you soak? This deep conditioning treatment is infused with coconut, fig, shea butter, linseed and argan oil to restore and strengthen hair.