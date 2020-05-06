14 Products That’ll Bring That Spa Feeling Straight To Your Next Bath

A proper bath — whether outfitted with mounds of bubbles or not — can truly wash away your every woe. With the right music and products, your bathroom can become a sanctuary, a place to soak without the added distractions of the outside world. Creating that space requires preparation, and whether you're new to the idea of taking a temporary vacation beneath bubbles, or you're a veteran of the tub scene, the 14 products ahead will enhance your bath time experience, bringing that spa feeling straight to your bathroom.

There's no right or wrong way to enjoy a bath, and it's likely that your method of relaxation might not be the right fit for someone else. However, the experts are here to help, passing along their knowledge on how to truly make the most of your bath experience. "Bath time should also be about transporting yourself," Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, founder and CEO of Chillhouse, said. "Close your eyes, soak in the salts, and light a candle, and I promise you'll feel like you're in the middle of the Redwoods while also listening to the waves of the Pacific Ocean. If we can't get there via plane, we can certainly get there via our imagination through scent."

The idea of scent is particularly important when it comes to bathing. Aromatherapy products and bath time goodies featuring special scents are especially popular among bathing beauties, and as Hellen Yuan, certified aromatherapist and founder of HELLEN, told NYLON, aromatherapy products can be hugely beneficial to our skin.

In order to reap the most benefits from your bath, Yuan said to spend at least 20 minutes soaking. "Our skin is the largest organ, and when brewing, you should always soak in the bath for at least 20 minutes to let the oils and minerals properly absorb. Incorporating salts and essential oils in the bath helps to stimulate circulation, keep the skin hydrated, heal irritated skin, increase moisture retention, promote cellular regeneration, and relax muscle pain," she said.

Ramirez-Fulton also spoke in support of scrubbing and using soaks to further promote calm, and noted that it's important to incorporate every part of your body into a bath time ritual.

Below, find 14 products that will turn your bathroom into a spa. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and soak.

