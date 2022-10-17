Estée Lauder

October is the month of the year that is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month— which has becoming increasingly important over the past couple decades as there has been an increase in younger women and men who have been affected by this disease. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer affects every 1 in 8 women. 80% of young women (determined as under the age of 40) who are diagnosed with breast cancer, detect the abnormality themselves before ever seeing a doctor, thus reminding us of the urgency for self exams.As a breast cancer survivor myself, I am firm believer in educating for early detection that can save lives.

When I dealt with the physical changes I endured during my treatment, including losing my hair, brows, and nails, and dealing with weight fluctuations, I also had to revamp my entire beauty routine to cater to my new norms. I can also say, my mindfulness (as well as my beauty and fashion sense) have also been upgraded since then. While it’s exciting to see pink everywhere you look for the month of October—visibility is necessary to promote awareness—it’s important to be on the lookout for instances of pink-washing which many survivors consider to be an unethical pandering strategy. Although some brands may only temporarily adopt the pink mission, many companies do, in fact, aid in the relentless effort to find a cure by donating to organizations that drive research or provide support to people affected by the disease.

Below, we’ve rounded up 31 beauty, fashion, and accessory brands to consider shopping to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Estée Lauder

Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Since the ’80s, Estée Lauder has been an ardent supporter of breast cancer research. To date, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation have funded more than $108 million globally for lifesaving research, education and medical services, with more than $86 million funding medical research grants through BCRF. They offer a variety of products that contribute to the cause from their best-selling serum to a pink mini lipstick collection.

Summer Fridays

Jet Lag Mask

Summer Fridays is committed to donating up to $10,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Fund, and their fan-favorite hydrating mask is a beauty secret for quickly plumping up skin.

Humble

Moroccan Rose Deodorant

This rose scented deodorant is a fave among many natural made of simple clean ingredients that combat odor. The brand is also in partnership with the Keep A Breast Foundation and donates one stick of health conscious deodorant to the organization every time one is sold.

Ralph Lauren

Pink Pony Candle

Annually, Ralph Lauren offers their Pink Pony Collection—an assortment of products in pretty shades of pink to show their solidarity with the cancer community. With the purchase of this floral candle, 25% of the proceeds go to support programs for patient needs.

Wander Beauty

Baggage Claim™ Eye Masks Rose Gold

To support finding a cure, Wander Beauty pledged to donate up to $15,000 to cancer research, but you’ll love their signature eye masks in pink metallic to brighten and depuff under eyes.

Jo Malone

Limited Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

Jo Malone has a limited edition perfume that specifically supports breast cancer awareness by donating 50% of each sale up to $60,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from October through June.

Manic Panic

Pink Warrior

Renowned for their bright hair dyes, Manic Panic’s campaign “Dye For A Cause” promotes breast cancer awareness with an intention to donate 15% of sales from the Pink Warrior Collection to BRCF for cancer research and relief.

The Sexiest Beauty

Rose Glow Face Balm

The Sexiest Beauty founder is a breast cancer survivor who used her professional beauty background to produce this nourishing face cream for soft, dewy skin. A portion of proceeds from the cosmetic line goes to cancer programs that promote beauty and wellness for survivors.

Carolina Herrera

212 VIP Rose

This musky floral is a rich fragrance for fall, and just one of the featured items of Carolina Herrera’s rose-tinted collection of which 10% of proceeds will be donated to organizations that support individuals affected by breast cancer, such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

Thrive Causemetics

Brilliant Eye Brightener

In addition to the many causes this beauty brand supports, Thrive Causemetics donates beauty products to National Breast Cancer Foundation’s (NBCF) Hope Kit.

Conair

True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System

Annually, Conair donates $125,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation—whether sales are made during October or not.

La Mer

Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream

This iconic cream also supports a good cause. To date, La Mer has raised $862,000 for BCRF with their Pink Ribbon product.

Elemis

Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

For the past 20 years, Elemis has been in partnered with Breast Cancer Now and donates $25,000 annually to support the cancer organizations charitable achievements.

Bobbi Brown

PROUD TO BE PINK CRUSHED OIL-INFUSED GLOSS DUO

Committed to donating over $100,000 every year, Bobbi Brown has the best selling lip gloss duo for a cause that supports breast cancer awareness and research.

ScentBird

Fierce Pink Fragrance Case

In addition to their innovative deals for designer fragrance at a fraction of the cost, Scentbird donates 100% of the sales of its pink case to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Bumble and bumble

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

Whenever you buy this A+ hair styling primer (or anything from this haircare band), 50% of the proceeds goes to BCRF up to $80,000.

Kiss

Limited Edition The Power Of Pink Lashes

After just one year of being in partnership with BCRF, Kiss raised $10,000 last year for breast cancer awareness month with a commitment to donate 10% of each sale to the organization’s efforts.

Color Street

Standing Strong French Nails

Color Street has a Breast Cancer Awareness nail collection that allows you to show your support for those your loved ones while they support breast cancer organizations with a $200,000 commitment to be divided equally among METAvivor, BCRF, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and NBCF.

Clinique

Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Whenever you purchase a Clinique limited-edition Moisture Surge moisturizer, $10 of each sale is donated to cancer research and relief up to a maximum of $500,000.

Dr. Jart+

Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask

People with sensitive skin love this best-selling mask that is part of Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Pink Ribbon product. To date, Dr.Jart+ has raised $30,000 for BCRF.

Awe Inspired

BCAM Edition Woman Power Necklace

This fine jewelry company is donating 40% of the proceeds from the sale of this necklace to CancerCare, a national organization that provides emotional, medical and financial support to patients and survivors.

Journelle

Pink Romy Demi Bra

15% of the sales from Journelle’s best selling bra, the Romy Demi push up (around $50,000 annually) goes towards the Susan G. Komen organization.

Anne Klein

Quilted Mini Crossbody Bag

Anne Klein will donate $10,000 to cancer research with BRCF from the sales of this stylish handbag.

Vera Bradley

Hope Blooms Pink Head Scarf

For every purchase of any style in Rose Toile and Happiness Returns Pink during BCAM Vera Bradley will donate 20% of the purchase price to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Savage X Fenty

CLF Savage X Cotton Jersey Bralette

Savage X Fenty donates up to $546,000 from the sale of their BCA Collection to the Clara Lionel Foundation, until products are sold out.

Coach

Perry Breast Cancer Awareness Watch

Coach created the pink “Perry Watch” emblazoned with an enamel pink ribbon charm to raise awareness and support the search for a cure. With each purchase of the watch, 20% of sales up to $30,000 is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

AnaOno

NATRELLE INSPIRES LACE BRALETTE

AnaOno not only offers a fit guide and big selection of intimate wear for every surgical treatment option, they also have a bra assistance program that donates bras to Pink Warrior Advocates for survivors who may not be able to afford the specialty intimates.

Attia Designs

Women Power Earrings

Get these Kintsugi-style inspired earrings by typing BCAM in customize box at no additional cost for these lumpectomy earrings. This company donates money from sales and jewelry to cancer focused organizations such as For The Breast Of Us.

Rose Grown

Blanche Warrior

Atlanta based pottery company Rose Grown donates 50% of proceeds from their styles that specifically promote breast cancer awareness to the Sisters Network Inc which supports Black breast cancer patients.

Jimmy Choo

Diamond Light Maxi

Jimmy Choo made their Diamond Light Trainers in a shade of sparkly candy pink to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be donating 20% from the purchase the kicks to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Pura Vida

BOARDING 4 BREAST CANCER STYLE PACK

This jewelry brand has a special Breast Cancer Awareness collection that donates 5% of sales to Boarding for Breast Cancer, an organization that supports survivors and their supporters with breast cancer education.