Beauty
31 Beauty Buys That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Give your dollars to brands that give back.
October is the month of the year that is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month— which has becoming increasingly important over the past couple decades as there has been an increase in younger women and men who have been affected by this disease. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer affects every 1 in 8 women. 80% of young women (determined as under the age of 40) who are diagnosed with breast cancer, detect the abnormality themselves before ever seeing a doctor, thus reminding us of the urgency for self exams.As a breast cancer survivor myself, I am firm believer in educating for early detection that can save lives.
When I dealt with the physical changes I endured during my treatment, including losing my hair, brows, and nails, and dealing with weight fluctuations, I also had to revamp my entire beauty routine to cater to my new norms. I can also say, my mindfulness (as well as my beauty and fashion sense) have also been upgraded since then. While it’s exciting to see pink everywhere you look for the month of October—visibility is necessary to promote awareness—it’s important to be on the lookout for instances of pink-washing which many survivors consider to be an unethical pandering strategy. Although some brands may only temporarily adopt the pink mission, many companies do, in fact, aid in the relentless effort to find a cure by donating to organizations that drive research or provide support to people affected by the disease.
Below, we’ve rounded up 31 beauty, fashion, and accessory brands to consider shopping to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Estée Lauder
Since the ’80s, Estée Lauder has been an ardent supporter of breast cancer research. To date, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation have funded more than $108 million globally for lifesaving research, education and medical services, with more than $86 million funding medical research grants through BCRF. They offer a variety of products that contribute to the cause from their best-selling serum to a pink mini lipstick collection.
This musky floral is a rich fragrance for fall, and just one of the featured items of Carolina Herrera’s rose-tinted collection of which 10% of proceeds will be donated to organizations that support individuals affected by breast cancer, such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).
Color Street has a Breast Cancer Awareness nail collection that allows you to show your support for those your loved ones while they support breast cancer organizations with a $200,000 commitment to be divided equally among METAvivor, BCRF, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and NBCF.