Fashion
15 NYLON-Approved Handbag Must-Haves For Fall
High end without the high price tag.
Fall is upon us, which means switching out our summer threads for cozier clothes and accessories to match. Out with the vibrant colors and beach totes, in with autumn neutrals and structured handbags. Before you take a deep dive into a secondhand situation and copping a luxury tote or clutch like Gucci’s Dionysus bag, you may also want to consider some buzzworthy brands that also boast great quality and design without breaking the bank. It’s no secret that whenever an item is commoditized as high end, the automatic assumption is that it’s expensive — especially if it is a hot item a celebrity wore on the red carpet, or something that was captured in paparazzi candids.
Now, imagine getting that “It” bag without having to pay the big bucks. Even if you’ve been clocking the latest Bottega Veneta collab, whatever is your fall fashion vibe, these coveted high-end styles are available to you without the high price. Check out our list of NYLON-approved fall handbags for under $50 that will have everyone doing a double take.
You’ll undoubtedly be “that girl” with his bag, which looks very similar to coveted clutches seen on the likes of Beyoncé and Salma Hayek. Averaging at 4.5 stars, this stylish bag comes in 17 options and has a magnetic opening with a fashionable front buckle. “I am absolutely in love and impressed with the quality and sturdiness of it,” raved one reviewer. “I have gotten so many compliments on this [in] person”.
You can never go wrong with mustard yellow in the fall. This crossbody messenger bag has an average rating of 4.3 stars; with two zippers in the front and a zipper opening where there are even more pockets inside, the sleek bag is quite spacious, too. “I bought it for nights out when you don't want to carry a big clunky purse,” shared one reviewer who gave this bag 5 stars.
With nearly 5K reviews, this solid-colored satchel features gold-toned hardware and a removable crossbody strap for casual wear. Or, go with the two top handles to use it as a nice sized handbag. Whichever you decide of the 27 colors and ways to wear, many reviewers shared that this is the perfect everyday purse.
Coming in 27 styles, this particular two-toned tote gives the vibes of a bag Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing. It also comes with a matching wristlet, which several buyers find ideal “for keys, phone etc, if running into a store and don’t want to take bag.” The tote itself is designed using vegan leather material that is the “perfect size for work. It is not too big and quite sturdy for files, folders and iPad”.
This is a classic hobo tote everyone must have, especially this fall. The spacious faux leather tote boasts zipper accents with tassels and has over 22K reviews, with sentiments similar to this customer who gave it 5-stars, sharing that it is “perfect” for being “spacious, elegant, classy and a beautiful [expensive] looking handbag.”
Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big statement. One buyer gave this cute clutch a 5-star rating and shared that it’s a “beautiful purse that adds glamour to your [style]. Nicely made and sufficient for my items!” Available in 4 different styles, the retro aesthetic of this handbag is a sure winner this fall.
Get into this quilted faux leather clutch that has a detachable chain for styling versatility — wear it under the arm or crossbody. The fold-over closure has a fashionable twist lock in the front to secure your belongings, in addition to the zipper compartment of this purse’s interior. With nearly 2K reviews and averaging 4.4 stars, this style (and particularly this color) is another banger for the season.
This multipurpose purse has 22K reviews for its casual yet versatile style. The spacious bag comes in 27 styles and can either be worn on the shoulder or as a backpack. It features multiple zipper pockets and is perfect for mall trips, brunches, or anything casual where you also want to look fashionable.
It doesn’t get more posh than a top-handle clutch that comes with a ladylike scarf. Available in 17 styles, this handbag has a polyester lining adding to the purse’s elegance and is made of quality cruelty free materials. Averaging 4.5 stars, many reviewers insist this bag is an absolute stunner.
This is the ideal bag for bottomless mimosas with friends that can be paired with almost any outfit. The trendy small tote features a loop to fit your wrist and looks like a miniature version of a stylish pouch sported by Dua Lipa. One buyer raved, “surprised at how much it can accommodate, will order another color” — as this is available in 9 styles total.
This clutch wallet is perfect for the minimalist who wants to only carry the basics. This snap-closure clutch also has a zipper and comes in 15 gorgeous styles, many of which are great for fall. With an average of 4.7 stars, many rave that this leather wallet clutch is extremely well made.
This bag has over 9K reviews and an average of 4.5 stars for durable quality, style, and size. “The look, the quality, the cut, etc. Buy it you need it,” shared one reviewer who insists this is a 5-star bag. Available in 20 designs, the medium-sized purse has gorgeous gold-toned details to complement the textured faux leather material. Plus, it comes with a wristlet for smaller items.