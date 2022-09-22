15 NYLON-Approved Handbag Must-Haves For Fall

Fall is upon us, which means switching out our summer threads for cozier clothes and accessories to match. Out with the vibrant colors and beach totes, in with autumn neutrals and structured handbags. Before you take a deep dive into a secondhand situation and copping a luxury tote or clutch like Gucci’s Dionysus bag, you may also want to consider some buzzworthy brands that also boast great quality and design without breaking the bank. It’s no secret that whenever an item is commoditized as high end, the automatic assumption is that it’s expensive — especially if it is a hot item a celebrity wore on the red carpet, or something that was captured in paparazzi candids.

Now, imagine getting that “It” bag without having to pay the big bucks. Even if you’ve been clocking the latest Bottega Veneta collab, whatever is your fall fashion vibe, these coveted high-end styles are available to you without the high price. Check out our list of NYLON-approved fall handbags for under $50 that will have everyone doing a double take.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.