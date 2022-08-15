Patricia Fox
15 Brightest Dyes For The Neon Hair Of Your Dreams

It’s no coincidence that over the past few of years, with more people spending more time at home and working remotely, there has been a surge in at-home hair experiments. It has given people confidence to attempt everything from at-home haircuts—including shaving their heads—to trying extreme neon hair colors. Although the trend is not necessarily new, with bold brights being prominently sported by celebrities like as Nicki Minaj and by Lil’ Kim, recently, there’s been a new uptick in neon hair interest. Just this June, Megan Fox and MGK walked the red carpet together sporting matching matching Barbie-pink neon hair— proving two neon heads are better than one.

The appeal of DayGlo hair lies in how these colors act as a highlighter, actively drawing attention and helping you stand out and get noticed. It’s just the right hair transformation for the extroverted and the newly courageous for whom a natural hair color will no longer suffice. There’s never been a better time to try it, after all, as the viral TikTok says, having colored hair doesn’t make you unprofessional. So why not see if you’re meant to be a bright hair person? Below, we’ve rounded up the best neon hair dyes for every in-demand ultra-bright shade.

Neon Pink

Unicorn Hair Full Coverage Semi-Permanent Dye in Juicy
Lime Crime

Lime Crime’s bold and bright hair colors somehow are all super DIY-friendly, vegan- formulated, and smell sugary sweet.

Super Cool Colour in Gobby Pink
Bleach London

Bleach London’s Gobby Pink is the ideal bubblegum shade if you don’t like pink shades that skew too magenta.

Vivids Hair Color in Magenta
Pravana

This salon-grade dye is not only extra vibrant on lightened strands, it helps to strengthen chemically treated hair with Keratin amino acids.

Neon Red

Vibrant Red
Overtone

Overtone color works like a hair mask, delivering rich color in just 15 minutes— or you can leave it on longer for brighter, longer-lasting results.

Semi-Perm Color in Rock Lobster
Good Dye Young

Good Dye Young dyes deliver serious color with the added bonus of conditioning essential oils.

Neon Orange

Psychedelic Sunset
Manic Panic

This dye from Manic Panic, the main name in neon hair color, can make you hair as bright at street signage.

Coral
XMondo Hair

This 20-minute mask contains bond builders and hyaluronic acid for supporting and moisturizing processed hair while depositing it’s unique coral pigment.

Neon Yellow

Cosmic Sunshine
Arctic Fox

Especially formulated for DIY-ers, this lemon yellow hair dye will for sure make you look like a sunbeam.

Neon Lemon
Lunar Tides

For an even more extreme take on the neon trend, try out a color that glow under UV light like this radioactive-looking shade.

Neon Green

Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Neon Green
Splat

This green dye kit has the benefit of containing the necessary bleach for neon hair prep and being easily available in drugstores.

Ultra Hot Hair Color in Neon Green
Aloxxi

This extreme slime-y green is a surefire conversation starter.

Neon Blue

Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Bad Boy Blue
Manic Panic

Manic Panic’s Amplified hair colors are the most supercharged pigments of all— which is especially helpful for hair that’s completely white blonde.

Super Cool Colour in Washed Up Mermaid
Bleach London

Split the difference between blue and green with this electric teal hair dye.

Neon Purple

PPL Eater
Good Dye Young

Purple is one of the best shades for giving a strong payoff on mid-toned hair colors and this dye is one of the best.

210 Lavender
Iroiro

For a different take on the neon trend, level 10+ hair can go for a beaming lavender shade. This one is infused with coconut oil to keep hair moisturized throughout coloring process.