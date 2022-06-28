MGK and Megan Fox Just Debuted His & Hers Barbie Pink Hair ’Dos

If there are two things we know about notorious PDA couple Megan Fox and MGK, it’s that they sometimes drink each other’s blood (“for ritual purposes only”, of course) and they love a matching beauty moment. From matching pink snakeskin print manicures with a silver chain linking their pinkie nails together to voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers, the couple has made a habit of coordinating to the highest degree. Now, they can add matching his and hers Barbie pink hair to their long list of couples beauty moments.

Attending the Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink documentary premiere in New York on June 27, Megan Fox and MGK arrived on the red (pink?) carpet both with pink hair. Despite giving himself the moniker “the blonde don”, MGK had been rocking bright pink hair since early June, but Megan Fox had previously kept her signature long, wavy black hair. Now, she has light bubblegum pink hair to go along withe her fiancé’s darker magenta hue.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple also wore pink outfits to the event— also matching their new matching hair—with MGK rocking a light blue and pink mock neck popcorn crop top and white pants with chains and Megan Fox wearing a pink two-toned minidress by Nensi Dojaka and matching pink strappy heels by Femme, styled by Maeve Reilly. Megan’s go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted her new light pink shade on Instagram. “M E G A N 💕💕💕#meganfox goin PINK today in NYC !” he wrote in the caption. The stylist shared that he used Joico products to achieve the new look. Celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna also shared a close-up of Megan’s soft-pink makeup, featuring glittery eyeshadow, lots of highlighter, and a light pink lip.

With Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian also recently opting for matching bleached blonde hair, the couple’s hair makeover might be overtaking the lover’s manicure trend this summer. Although, taking the name of his new documentary, Life in Pink, to heart, MGK and Megan both also wore pink manicures on the red carpet. Megan opted for a long, pastel pink manicure and MGK chose a fluorescent pink shade. However you feel about the hair update, Machine Gun Kelly’s new film is now streaming on Hulu— pink hair, clothes, and nails not included.