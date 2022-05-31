These days, it seems celebrity couples aren’t official until you take it to the hair salon (or the tattoo parlor or the nail salon). Coordinated beauty looks have become the new Instagram official. MGK and Megan Fox got matching tattoos, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got each other’s initials painted on their thumbnails for the Met Gala, and now Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have both bleached their naturally dark hair to match one another. Revealing their coordinated hair looks on Kim’s Instagram story, the new couple posted a video together on Sunday, May 30. In the brief video, both Kim and Pete are now bright, platinum blonde and wearing black, they take turns sticking out their tongues to the camera and then kiss.

Kim has been rocking bleached blonde hair since the Met Gala, where she dyed her hair blonde to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress. More recently, Pete had been spotted over the weekend wearing a dye cap over his hair, so his new look had already been teased and was highly anticipated. Now that the former SNL cast member has dyed his hair to keep up with his new girlfriend, the couple has already been spotted stepping out in London with their matching blonde ’dos.

Kete in London on May 30 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Last week, Kim Kardashian also wanted to share her excitement over her latest tattooed love. Posting a fresh pink manicure on her Instagram, Kim made sure we got a close-up of a finer nail art detail of the new set that we might have otherwise missed had she not posted it on the grid. Her springtime bright, pink gradient nails featured a rhinestone letter “P” on her ring finger. It’s less permanent than Pete’s brand of Kim’s name on his chest or his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone, both honoring his relationship, but a romantic gesture nonetheless.

As Kim and Pete’s relationship develops, its clear manicured tributes and matching beauty looks will continue to be part of the journey. Going blonde just in time for Summer, the pair can no doubt bond over toning purple shampoo bottles and constant root touch-ups. What their next matching look will be, however, still remains to be seen.