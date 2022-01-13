Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back The Headband

We all know Bella Hadid isn’t one to shy away from an accessory, especially any one for your hair. From Y2K claw clips to head scarves to diamond extensions, the supermodel is known for perfecting the finishing touches of a look, whether she’s on the red carpet or walking about town. So, it should come as no surprise then that Bella is now making us want to reach for the classic plastic push-back headband, that has been taking a rest since the Gossip Girl era. Seen sporting the look in her (extremely cool) street style across New York and Los Angeles, Bella has been spotted with her long hair pushed back off her face with a headband a few of times in the last month, most recently in L.A. while filling her car up with gas.

Bella’s back-to-school (well, perhaps Euphoria high school) look was accompanied by Y2K-reminiscent rectangular sunglasses, hoops, her signature “Bella” script necklace, crop top, and baggy pants. Previously, Bella had also been seen wearing a headband with sunglasses and a green vest in New York, convincing us that headbands and eyewear might make the perfect chic off-duty model uniform.

As part of the larger Y2K beauty comeback, hair accessories from the past are having a major moment (think butterfly clips and scrunchies) but the humble headband had been left out—up until now. As with everything Bella Hadid does (last month she was turning beanie charms into a new “it-accessory”), we will no doubt be seeing a lot more headbands this spring. She was also seen wearing a nostalgic stretch-comb hairband in the summer of last year. Needless to say, they’re also in the midst of a comeback. As a cute way to pull all the hair back off your face, we’re here for the return of the headband in all forms—stretch comb, fabric, or the thin hard plastic ones.

Check out more of Bella’s recent headband moments below.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images