Bella Hadid Matches Her Manicure To Her Favorite Summer Drink

When it comes to choosing a nail color, any opportunity to match your manicure to your outfit or accessories is one that should be embraced. However, Bella Hadid just took the idea a well-planned matching manicure to a whole new level. Over the weekend she posted her new Kin Euphorics x Bumble drink launch on her Instagram, prominently displaying her new candy apple red nails which perfectly match the design on the can. The model celebrated the collaboration launch Montauk, New York ushering in the “Summer of Love”, which is also the name of the new Kin Euphorics launch.

Bella’s close-up selfies show her holding a closed can up to her lips. “@kineuphorics x @bumble holy wowww…best….🥲i love you both for miles and miles @jenofkin@selbydrummond ❤️🧡💛” she wrote as the caption. She wore minimal makeup for the shot, with faux freckles created by makeup artist Nadia Tayeh and her new blunt bangs styled by hair artist Joseph Maine. Her outfit consisted of a double denim bustier and mini skirt set, making her bright red nails a needed pop of color to the ensemble (also coordinating with the vintage Americana diner vibe where the pop-up for the launch was hosted).

While summertime often has us reaching for the light pastel colors and soft tones, Bella’s latest manicure proves that a classic bright red is a standout staple throughout all seasons. She opted for a natural length and rounded finish, keeping it versatile for all of summer’s outdoor activities. Bella herself had previously been rocking a classic french manicure across Europe earlier last week, posting photos of her vacation with boyfriend Marc Kalman in a photodump.

Along with matching the brand new, summery orange, pink, and red aura design on the Kin Euphorics Summer of Love can, Bella’s bright red manicure matched the romantic theme of the event and the partnership with dating app Bumble. “It's officially the #SummerofLove. Meet our limited edition dream collaboration with our sister wives @bumble, in celebration of the healthy, messy, silly, conscious connections that make us us. #weareallkin#wearealllove” the brand wrote in the caption for the launch. It makes us want to grab a can and hit the nail salon, stat.