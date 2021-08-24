Just when we thought Tracee Ellis Ross couldn’t be more relatable, last week she blessed us by opening up her makeup bag on Instagram. Her kit included mascara, a nail file, contacts, phone plugs, old Apple headphones (with the wires), Advil, tweezers, and four Mac lipsticks in color Ruby Woo. Who among us can stop buying our favorite lipstick once we find the perfect one? Nothing is a truer beauty classic than a long-wearing matte red, so we shall be channeling Tracee’s makeup bag through fall—the essentials plus a bold lip (minus the old headphones).

Once we get into the end of August, it’s hard not to get a one-track mind towards fall and winter beauty trends– although the weather certainly isn’t cooperating yet. Luckily, celebrities are still out here enjoying the summer, soaking up the sun, and are continuing rocking the best of late season trends.

Tracee wasn’t the only celebrity blessing our feed with an A+ beauty moment this last week. We’ve noted a few more eye-catching beauty looks, from Normani’s super glossy face, and below-the-waist braids, to Dua Lipa’s sweet birthday party look including candy pink eyeshadow and baby braids. Here’s a roundup of the best looks you might have missed.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Normani

We still can’t get over Normani’s dewy skin and creamy molten eyeshadow in her latest post.

Madonna

It was queen Madonna’s birthday last week, which resulted in a series of celebratory Instagram posts. Aside from absolutely nailing turning 63-years-old, she also seriously nailed the platinum hair and strong dark brow look.

Sha'Carri Richardson

Trading in her signature red locks, Sha'Carri Richardson broke the internet by going platinum blonde with light blue undertones.

Nicola Peltz

Bare nails are having a major moment at the moment, with Nicola Peltz posting “I only feel myself with no nail polish”.

Dua Lipa

Happy birthday to the Dua Lipa, who celebrated with a photo dump filled with iconic beauty moments—including baby braids and shimmery pink eyeshadow.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand, Rose Inc. The brand will launch on August 27th, with products teased over the weekend.

SZA

SZA looks just right in the Y2K brown lipliner trend, which is having a major comeback in preparation for fall.

Kourtney Kardashian

We can’t get enough of Kourtney’s latest hair change. The Poosh founder has posted a bunch of vacation photos showing off the new short look with boyfriend Travis Barker.

Halle Bailey

Over the weekend, Halle Bailey treated us to some summery selfies, with a no-makeup look and new buttery brown locs.