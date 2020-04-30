Beauty
19 April Beauty Launches That You’re About To See Everywhere
Vegan lip butter, leave-in conditioner for textured hair, and cute press-on nails that actually stay on.
If it feels like a new beauty product launches once every five minutes, you're not imaging it. Especially as the warmer months creep in, inching closer and closer to summer, beauty brands are churning out new launches to get you — and your skin, hair, nails, and body — ready for what the change in season means for your beauty routine.
Shopping for non-essentials might not be at top of mind for everyone, or even financially possible, due to the continuing effects of Covid-19. Still for many, exploring the beauty space — be it experimenting with a bold makeup, or investing in new face masks or soothing body lotions just to feel something — is a much appreciated escape. To give you a good idea of what products are actually worth the hype, NYLON has sifted through all of the buzziest beauty launches of April 2020, to point you in the direction.
Below, you'll find a curated list of over a dozen new beauty launches, from press-on nails that will give you the salon quality manicure you may be missing right now, to a silky vegan lip butter that you've almost certainly seen all over Instagram since it hit the digital shelves. Whether you're looking for something new to obsess over now, or want to bookmark things for later, these are NYLON's favorite beauty launches of April 2020 — starting at just $7.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Best New Beauty April 2020: Makeup + Nails
In minutes, you can achieve a colorful manicure with the SinfulColors newest collection of Claws. The press-on nails were inspired by J-beauty and feature fun, bold designs including cherries, snakes, and even some stars. Everything needed for application is included in the set, and nails can be reused.
Infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, this multi-purpose tinted gloss-cream is meant to be the ultimate skin enhancer to be used as a blush, bronzer, highlight, or natural looking glow depending on the shade you choose. Easy to move around the skin, the dewy product won't leave behind a sticky feeling.
Best New Beauty April 2020: Skin
This mineral sunscreen masters being both powerful (SPF 50+!) and weightless, offering a barely-there feeling once worked into the skin. Designed for all skin types, the hypoallergenic formula blocks UV rays, protects sensitive skin, and is gentle enough to use on acne and blemishes.
Just as fun to use as it is effective, this April 14 launch targets the lower half of the face, designed to sculpt, lift and define the jawline. Using cooling hydrogel infused with powerful actives — like Peptides and Niacinamide, which support lifting and tightening — the mask has already impressed enough to sell out on Sephora.com.
Best New Beauty April 2020: Body
This rich, creamy body cleanser will transport you from your shower to whatever tropical vacation you were supposed to be on right now with its coco-sugar scent. Formulated with Cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and a coco sugar blend, the cleanser will soften and firm the skin with every use.
In the case that you want to treat yourself to a luxe, multi-purpose oil, this Oribe Gold Lust is meant for the hair, face, and body. Formulated with a blend of of 17 natural oils rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, this oil will lock-in moisture and leave a fresh glow wherever you plan to use it.