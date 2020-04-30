Tanisha Pina
19 April Beauty Launches That You’re About To See Everywhere

Vegan lip butter, leave-in conditioner for textured hair, and cute press-on nails that actually stay on.

If it feels like a new beauty product launches once every five minutes, you're not imaging it. Especially as the warmer months creep in, inching closer and closer to summer, beauty brands are churning out new launches to get you — and your skin, hair, nails, and body — ready for what the change in season means for your beauty routine.

Shopping for non-essentials might not be at top of mind for everyone, or even financially possible, due to the continuing effects of Covid-19. Still for many, exploring the beauty space — be it experimenting with a bold makeup, or investing in new face masks or soothing body lotions just to feel something — is a much appreciated escape. To give you a good idea of what products are actually worth the hype, NYLON has sifted through all of the buzziest beauty launches of April 2020, to point you in the direction.

Below, you'll find a curated list of over a dozen new beauty launches, from press-on nails that will give you the salon quality manicure you may be missing right now, to a silky vegan lip butter that you've almost certainly seen all over Instagram since it hit the digital shelves. Whether you're looking for something new to obsess over now, or want to bookmark things for later, these are NYLON's favorite beauty launches of April 2020 — starting at just $7.

Best New Beauty April 2020: Makeup + Nails

Kevyn Aucoin Stripped Nude Skin Tint
Offered in 10 shades, the blurring formula blends seamlessly on the skin for sheer to light coverage that allows your skin to still look like, well, skin.

Rebecca Minkoff x imPRESS Press-On Manicure
The new Rebecca Minkoff collaboration collection might just be one of the cutest imPRESS sets yet. Available in modern nail art designs and monochromatic color sets, the easy application makes it easy to achieve a salon-level manicure at home.

Hourglass Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting Palette
After a limited release for the 2017 holiday season, this cult-favorite palette is back by popular demand. Meant to bring a dose of radiance to the skin, these metallic strobe powders will give you an out-of-this-world highlight.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
One of the biggest launches of the season, Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out blush is meant to be flexible and buildable — apply with a brush, beauty blender, or your fingers, and you'll be happy with a wash of creamy color either way.

ColourPop She’s Got Solstice
Created as an Ulta-exclusive release, this latest ColourPop palette was made for subtle summer looks. The shimmering neutral shades can be packed on without overpowering your eye with color.

SinfulColors 2D Claws
In minutes, you can achieve a colorful manicure with the SinfulColors newest collection of Claws. The press-on nails were inspired by J-beauty and feature fun, bold designs including cherries, snakes, and even some stars. Everything needed for application is included in the set, and nails can be reused.

Skin Gloss
Infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, this multi-purpose tinted gloss-cream is meant to be the ultimate skin enhancer to be used as a blush, bronzer, highlight, or natural looking glow depending on the shade you choose. Easy to move around the skin, the dewy product won't leave behind a sticky feeling.

Florence By Mills Highlight Dust
Everyone can always use a little extra sparkle. Millie Bobby Brown created this new highlighter dust that will give you a glow reminiscent of your favorite ‘90s roll-on body glitter.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Spring Mini Lip Gloss Set
Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Specifically created for sensitive skin, this bronzer gives you the perfect summer glow. And the best part? Even as you continue to social distance, you can kind of pretend you were soaking up all of the sun.

Best New Beauty April 2020: Skin

Lip Butter Balm
This silky vegan lip balm was one of Instagram's most popular products of April — and with good reason. Rich in natural plant-derived butters, the formula melts almost instantly onto dry, chapped, and tired lips for a surge of hydration.

Dr. Jart+Every Sun Day™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
This mineral sunscreen masters being both powerful (SPF 50+!) and weightless, offering a barely-there feeling once worked into the skin. Designed for all skin types, the hypoallergenic formula blocks UV rays, protects sensitive skin, and is gentle enough to use on acne and blemishes.

Wishful Chin Lift Sculpting Sheet Mask
Just as fun to use as it is effective, this April 14 launch targets the lower half of the face, designed to sculpt, lift and define the jawline. Using cooling hydrogel infused with powerful actives — like Peptides and Niacinamide, which support lifting and tightening — the mask has already impressed enough to sell out on Sephora.com.

Best New Beauty April 2020: Body

Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser
This rich, creamy body cleanser will transport you from your shower to whatever tropical vacation you were supposed to be on right now with its coco-sugar scent. Formulated with Cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and a coco sugar blend, the cleanser will soften and firm the skin with every use.

Oribe Gold Lust All Over Oil
In the case that you want to treat yourself to a luxe, multi-purpose oil, this Oribe Gold Lust is meant for the hair, face, and body. Formulated with a blend of of 17 natural oils rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, this oil will lock-in moisture and leave a fresh glow wherever you plan to use it.

Best New Beauty April 2020: Hair

Authentic Beauty Concept Hydrate Lotion
Free from micro plastics, mineral oil, parabens and silicones, this vegan formula from new, professional-approved hair care brand Authentic Beauty Concept was designed to provide shine to dull hair, and protect from blow-dry and heat damage.

Floof Dry Shampoo
From the creator of the cutest razors comes the world’s cutest dry shampoo. Skip the shower and head straight for second-day volume with Billie’s new Floof Dry Shampoo.

Dove Beauty Moisture Locking Leave In Conditioner
As part of Dove's new collection for Textured hair, this moisture-locking leave-in conditioner combines jojoba with shea butter, glycerin, and the brand's patented Fiber Actives to nourish, repair, and revive hair.

Super Garden CBD Shampoo + Conditionner Set
This chic launch set sees new shampoo and conditioner from R+Co infused with hemp-derived CBD to soothe and calm the scalp, coconut oil to stimulate growth, and moringa oil to nourish with essential fatty acids and vitamins for shine and softness.