Kacey Musgraves Channels Priscilla Presley and More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Celebrities are just like us! In the lead up to the holidays they also are super busy running around to parties and social events. Every other day feels like another opportunity to get dressed up and have a good time as we prepare to ring in the new year

’Tis the season for big hair, dramatic black eyeliner, and glittery hair accessories— or anything else that helps to get you in the mood to party. Just take a note from Kacey Musgraves trying out Priscilla Presley’s iconic 1960s style or from Xochitl Gomez instantly elevating her red carpet outfit with a black satin bow headband. As Mariah Carey says: “It’s timeeee.”

Even though it’s just the beginning of December, celebrities are already creating many fun and festive beauty moments. Below, see more of the best looks of the week that can double as holiday hair and makeup inspiration.

Kacey Musgraves’ Priscilla Bouffant

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

For the “Christmas At Graceland” television special Musgraves went full-on Priscilla, channeling the icons 1960s voluminous raven hair, thick black winged liner, and major lashes.

Ashnikko’s Spotted Eyeshadow

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashnikko wore appropriately fantastical wispy top and bottom lashes, white foundation, and black ombre lips to the Wonka movie world premiere.

Shailene Woodley’s Supermodel Blowout

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woodley looked like a ’90s supermodel at this year’s Gotham awards with a shiny smooth bouncy blowout.

Cailee Spaeny’s Flapper Bob

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Spaeny embodies Priscilla Presley to a tee in the Sofia Coppola movie Priscilla, but in real life, her look is more 1920s-inspired—especially her sleek chocolate brown bob.

Dixie D'Amelio’s Flippy Wolfcut

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We’re sure that D’Amelio’s short and shaggy wolfcut is going on a lot “new year, new me” haircut inspo boards.

Xochitl Gomez’s Bow Headband

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there’s one thing to know about hair this season, it’s that bows are big. Gomez’s black satin headband looks particularly glamorous with her dark hair and bangs.

Teyana Taylor’s Bejeweled Manicure

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Taylor’s gold and gemstone nails elevates the luxe holiday glam nails to the next level.