After over a year of digital Fashion Week events, Paris Haute Couture week returned this month with a bang. As always, the extremely expensive outfits provided some much-needed escapism from the everyday. The hair and makeup looks were equally extraordinary to match.

From 3D-printed nails to braided mohawks and face painting, we kept track of the most extravagant beauty looks that the Couture AW21 shows had to offer.

Pyer Moss

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Courtesy of Dyson

Courtesy of Emilie Heathe

Courtesy of Emilie Heathe

There was perhaps no greater hair moment at Paris Haute Couture week this year than Pyer Moss's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show. The first Black designer to show at the week, Kerby Jean-Raymond’s statement collection was accompanied by cornrows, laid edges and a hair roller masterpiece by hairstylist Jawara and Dyson. Models also wore custom nail art inspired by Black inventions by Emily H. Rudman, founder of Emilie Heathe. Each look was a celebration in Black hair, Black joy, and Black innovation.

Armani Privé

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty

With pastel eyeshadow, Armani Privé cemented the nineties makeup renaissance. The retro-inspired look was created by Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani international makeup artist, using a custom-made mix of blue and green pigments with Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara on lashes.

Giambattista Valli

With thick black-winged eyeliner created by makeup artist Helene Vasnier and larger-than-life hair bows by hairstylist Odile Gilbert, the beauty looks at Giambattista Valli stole the show. Hair was bolstered with extreme volume at the roots and styles were decorated with floral corsages and floppy ribbons.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, led by Diane Kendal, matched the same level of intricacy and detail as the garments, featuring facial art that shared the resemblance of tattoos. The makeup was otherwise understated and hair with gelled-down hair to give the models a wet look, created by iconic hair director Guido Palau.

Iris van Herpen

In an otherworldly nail maximalist moment, the Iris van Herpen featured 3D printed nail art, created in collaboration with manicurist Eichi Matsunaga. The look, accompanied by complementary headpieces and facial jewelry, coordinated with the Dutch designer’s signature extraterrestrial textures and structural flourishes.

Dior

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Created by Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, Dior’s Fall/Winter 2021-22 makeup featured a bold smudgy eye look consisting of a deep blue under-liner using Dior’s Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette, confirming the return of punk rock eyeliner for one and all.

Chanel

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The braided mohawk look at this year’s Chanel Couture show was definitely one of the most memorable. Hairstylist Damien Boissinot tied the edgy style at the nape with big black bows (a fashion house signature) for a more feminine take on punk.