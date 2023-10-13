Florence Pugh Channels Guy Fieri While Sydney Sweeney Goes Full Bardot (And More Best Celeb Beauty Looks of the Week)

The season of pumpkin spice lattes, cinnamon sweets, apple picking, and pumpkin pies has once again begun. Seemingly getting a head start on Halloween costuming are Florence Pugh and Sydney Sweeney with some, let’s just say, deeply celeb inspired beauty looks. Pugh was seen with her platinum pixie spiked up à la Guy Fieri while Sydney Sweeney went deep ’60s with a wide stretchy black headband and voluminous hair to look like a new era Brigitte Bardot.

Also this week, Zendaya looked once again flawless in cinnamon and peach glam courtesy of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and waist-length extensions by Tai Simon. Hailey Bieber also went full fall flavored in monochrome, head-to-toe espresso brown (matching her latest Rhode Lip Tint launch, naturally). To complete the look, Bieber paired the glossy lip with a brown smokey eye and tortoise pattern manicure.

As you fill your fall mood boards with festive activities add a few beauty looks to try alongside. For inspo, check out these celebrity highlights from the first week of October.

Sydney Sweeney’s Brigitte Bardot Headband

Florence Pugh’s Spiky Platinum Hair Style

Hailey Bieber’s Monochrome Espresso Makeup

Zendaya’s Cinnamon Bronze Glow

Maisie Williams’ Betty Boop Bangs

Emma Chamberlain’s Bleached Brows

Fan Bingbing’s Dramatic Runway Eyeliner

Kiko Mizuhara’s Micro Bangs

Emma Stone’s Icy Blonde Lob