Maisie Williams’ Black Swan Eyeshadow and More Best Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week

This week, celebrities were not holding anything back when it came to hair and makeup looks. Red carpet standbys like subtle bronze eyeshadow and laid back waves were sidelined for major graphic eye makeup and crimped hair.

With the recently dipping temperatures and longer dark hours, beauty looks have also taken a turn for the moodier. Maisie Williams’ looked like a party-ready Black Swan wearing abstract black block eyeshadow and a ruffled tulle gown at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. At the same event, Jodie Turner-Smith also wore dramatic black eye makeup—her’s in a bold geometric pattern, accented with face gems.

As the invitations start to roll in for various holiday parties through the end of the year, we have more than enough cool makeup inspiration to last all through the season. Read on to see more of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Maisie Williams’ Block Eyeshadow

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup artist Zoë Taylor gave Maisie Williams an artful black eyeshadow moment to complement her Maison Margiela ruffled dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith Graphic Under-Liner

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith wore double-winged eyeliner, meeting at the inner corners of her eyes and focusing on crystal face gems.

Amelia Gray’s Slick Side Part

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelia Gray took the side part trend to the next level with her slick, gelled hairdo.

Hunter Schafer’s Angelic Pink Glow

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

At the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, Hunter Schafer complemented her over-the-top 3D floral dress with baby pink blush and rosy lips.

Kaia Gerber’s French Twist

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber went ’60s chic in a voluminous French twist with face-framing tendrils.

Juno Temple’s Pencil Brows & Crimped Hair

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Crimped hair, baby fishtail braids, and pencil thin eyebrows could be too much for some, but not Juno Temple

Addison Rae’s Perfect Hair Day

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Addison Rae’s honey-highlighted brunette waves from the Thanksgiving movie premiere are sure to serve as hair inspiration for many seasons to come.