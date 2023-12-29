Rihanna Does Holiday Makeup Right and More of the Best Celeb Beauty Looks of The Week

Like birthday makeup, people can often critique holiday makeup for being “too much”. But if you can’t wear green glittery eyeshadow, face gems, or sparkly red lipgloss at the end of the year, when can you? Aside from the fact that we should just let people enjoy things, there’s a strong argument for making your holiday makeup look be the bold face you put forward ending the year and entering into a new one. As 2024 inches closer, Rihanna has (yet again) set the example of festive matchy-matchy eyeshadow done right. Her shimmery eyeshadow in an unexpected-for-the-season purple hue will be on holiday makeup mood boards for years to come.

If you’re contemplating how to set the tone for 2024, here are our favorite celebrity beauty moments of the week that can serve as all the inspiration you need. Ahead, there are barrettes, retro headbands, stiletto nails, and more.

Rihanna’s Purple Eyeshadow

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

While at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party last week, Rihanna wore shimmery purple eyeshadow matched exactly to her purple fur and leather jacket. Combined with chunky, multicolor earrings, the result was fun and celebratory.

Amelia Gray’s School Girl Barrette

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Amelia Gray’s small red barrette was the cutest pop of color to go with her red Bayonetta frames and otherwise dark outfit. We also love that she went for an asymmetrical look, using only one clip.

Bella Hadid’s Stretchy Headband

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t heard the news, Bella Hadid is back walking around New York and meeting up with friends after months of dealing with health issues. The model has already pulled multiple street-style outfits upon her return, but this athletic number with backcombed hair and a thick, black stretchy headband is our favorite.

Rosalía’s Prairie Pigtails

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the eyebrows raised at her “satanic” coat, Rosalía is iconic for taking a walk around Central Park on Christmas Day with two long braided pigtails and a huge smile on her face.

Sydney Sweeney’s Bronzed Glam

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney’s makeup for the Sydney, Australia screening of Anyone But You this month was sun-kissed, glowy, and nearly imperceptible.

Mariah Carey’s Christmas-y Curls

BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We can’t talk about holiday hair and makeup without mentioning the queen of Christmas music herself, Mariah Carey. The singer was spotted in Aspen this week with the tight curls that defined her early career, a headband, and a dramatic side part.

Cardi B’s Red Stiletto Nails

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On December 23, Cardi B hosted a party at The Stafford Room in New York. The musician arrived with Y2K era-inspired sleek, straight platinum blonde hair and pencil-thin eyebrows. She completed the look with dark lipliner and ultra-long and ultra-sharp red stiletto nails.

Alix Earle’s Bombshell Volume

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Influencer Alix Earle celebrated her birthday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami in head-to-toe glitter and shimmer. While her sheer full-length gloves and money purse were fun additions to her birthday outfit, her voluminous old Hollywood curls were the real star of the show.

Siobhan Bell’s Swooping Side Part

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One-time strongly discouraged swooping side parts have been brought back over the past couple of years. There’s no doubt that DJ Siobhan Bell perfected her own modern take on the look while out in Los Angeles this week.