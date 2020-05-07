What Are Facial Steamers, And Why Does Everyone On Instagram Have Them?

One method of beauty self-care has taken over Instagram feeds. Facial steamers are a popular product among influencers and average 'gram users alike, with many sharing selfies of their at-home spa experience. In case you're new to the concept of facial steamers, the experts are here to lead you, sharing the facial steamers you'll want for your next at-home facial and how to best use this beauty tool

Before you dive into a day of Internet steamer shopping, it's best to start with the basics of this trend. As the name of the product would suggest, facial steamers use heat, and without properly understanding the tool, and how to use it, you may risk damaging your skin. However, if you pay careful attention to the steaming process and do a little research on whether a steamer is right for your skin, the experience might make for a relaxing spa-like treatment.

What Is A Facial Steamer?

According to Dr. Marina Peredo, facial steamers serve multiple purposes. "Facial steamers can be used to open up the pores so that blackheads can be extracted without force so that you don’t damage or scar the skin. They help to flush out any oil and debris that are clogging the pores and can also be used to increase blood flow to the skin so that it looks brighter, plumper, and healthier," she said.

Dr. Peredo said that dermatologists uses facial steamers in patients with acne to help prepare the skin for an extraction process. At-home steamers provide a similar benefit, helping to rid clogged pores of dirt, debris, and oil.

Should You Use A Facial Steamer?

Facial steamers are generally safe to use, unless you have rosacea. Celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau warns against using steamers if you experience skin redness, as steamers often result in added heat to the skin. "A face steamer increases blood circulation to the skin by raising the skin’s internal temperature," she explained. "Anytime you increase circulation, you are bringing oxygen to the skin as well as feeding the skin cells with new nutrients."

Additionally, it's important to be extra careful when using steamers. "If you use a steamer improperly at home, you can burn the skin. It is important to use a steamer as it is intended and not put it too close to the face or at too high of a heat so that you prevent any injuries," Dr. Peredo noted.

What Are The Benefits Of A Facial Steamer?

In lieu of making a facial appointment, steamers are a great way to practice self-care from the comfort of your home. When used properly, steamers leave skin looking clearer, rosier, and healthy. To get the most benefits out of your steamer, Dr. Peredo said to ensure your face is completely clean and free of product or makeup.

When it comes to frequency of steaming, that depends on your intended outcome. "If you are using a steamer for extraction purposes, you only need to use it once a week. If you are using it for brightening, you can use it every other day," Dr. Peredo said.

Shop and see some of the best facial steamers to add to your daily at-home beauty routine, below.