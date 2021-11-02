Pin-Straight Hair Is Back, Here Are The Best Straighteners To Invest In

Whether we like it or not, 2000s era pin-straight hair is back for another spin around the trend cycle. Long, straight hair was all over the Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week runways, from the surprise Fendace show to Dua Lipa’s runway debut for Versace and has been seen on our favorite models like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Y2K icon, Naomi Campbell.

Because few of us are born with naturally stick straight hair, that means that the reemergence of the trend has also brought about the revival of the flat iron. If you don’t already have one, or you need to upgrade the one you’ve been holding onto since the actually ’00s, this is a great time to do so. Lest we forget, the versatile hair straightener is not just for creating Avril Lavigne-level smooth strands, these modern tools can also be used to enhance curls, create waves, or fix bangs (another hairstyle that’s having a huge moment right now).

Flat irons have gotten a bad reputation for singeing fine strands or being a pain to use on thicker hair, but now there really is one out there for everyone. Read on for the best hair straighteners for every hair type, need, and texture. Just don’t forget your heat-protective spray.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Overall

Best Hair Straightener for Fine Hair

Best Hair Straightener for Thick Hair

Best Hair Straightener for Textured Hair

Best Hair Straightener for Bangs

The Best Cordless Hair Straightener

The Best Hair Straightener That’s Not Really A Straightener