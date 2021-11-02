Beauty
Pin-Straight Hair Is Back, Here Are The Best Straighteners To Invest In
Here are the best flat irons for your every need.
Whether we like it or not, 2000s era pin-straight hair is back for another spin around the trend cycle. Long, straight hair was all over the Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week runways, from the surprise Fendace show to Dua Lipa’s runway debut for Versace and has been seen on our favorite models like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Y2K icon, Naomi Campbell.
Because few of us are born with naturally stick straight hair, that means that the reemergence of the trend has also brought about the revival of the flat iron. If you don’t already have one, or you need to upgrade the one you’ve been holding onto since the actually ’00s, this is a great time to do so. Lest we forget, the versatile hair straightener is not just for creating Avril Lavigne-level smooth strands, these modern tools can also be used to enhance curls, create waves, or fix bangs (another hairstyle that’s having a huge moment right now).
Flat irons have gotten a bad reputation for singeing fine strands or being a pain to use on thicker hair, but now there really is one out there for everyone. Read on for the best hair straighteners for every hair type, need, and texture. Just don’t forget your heat-protective spray.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Best Overall
Best Hair Straightener for Fine Hair
If you have fine hair, your hair should be fairly easy to straighten so it’s best to opt for something lightweight and with multiple heat settings (to make sure you don’t over-cook your hair). This one has both of those things and comes at an affordable price point.
Best Hair Straightener for Thick Hair
There’s a good reason why ghd is such a major name in the flat iron space, they know how to tailor their product for every need. If you have thicker or longer hair, a wide plate is for you. The ghd Wide Plate Styler’s 2-inch plates effortlessly straighten large sections of hair, saving you time (and frustration).
Best Hair Straightener for Textured Hair
Best Hair Straightener for Bangs
The Best Cordless Hair Straightener
On the luxury side of the flat iron spectrum, Dyson’s version has it all. The flexible plates gather hair, for faster, easier straightening and the intelligent heat control prevents excess heat damage. It also charges up to 30 minutes for styling without a cord getting in the way, or it’s great for use in a hotel with unpredictable outlet placement.