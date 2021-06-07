June is finally here, which means warmer temperatures and longer days that can wreak havoc on hair, makeup, and skin. Since last summer we missed music festivals, staying out late, and socializing with strangers, this summer we’re looking to double our fun — and that means making sure our beauty products keep us looking great and can take the heat all night long.

This month has brought a plethora of brand new releases, improved formulas, and shade extensions of best-selling products. There are new makeup launches to make a sunlit glow possible at any time of day, as well as new hair and skincare items that are sure to prevent the dreaded mid-day, oil-induced hair and makeup meltdown.

HUDA Beauty’s highly anticipated GloWish arrived, debuting a softer side of the former full-coverage queen. Two new warm, shimmering shades of the much-loved Glossier Lidstar just dropped and are sure to become year-round staples. And not to be forgotten: acne fighting products from e.l.f. cosmetics and dermatologist brand, Dr. Sobel SkinRx that will keep your makeup in place and prevent stubborn clogged pores, respectively.

That’s quite a lot for just the first week of June—and there’s even more on the way. Expect some newness from Halsey’s About-Face soon, as well as an exciting collaboration between two cult-favorite brands. It’s a lot to keep up with, but don’t worry. NYLON has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our favorite beauty releases from June—but make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we continue to update the list throughout the month with all the best goodies.

BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS

BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: SKIN

BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: BODY

BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: HAIR