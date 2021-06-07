Beauty
June 2021’s Best New Beauty Launches, from Glossier to Huda Beauty
Everything you need to prepare for a pretty, sweaty summer.
June is finally here, which means warmer temperatures and longer days that can wreak havoc on hair, makeup, and skin. Since last summer we missed music festivals, staying out late, and socializing with strangers, this summer we’re looking to double our fun — and that means making sure our beauty products keep us looking great and can take the heat all night long.
This month has brought a plethora of brand new releases, improved formulas, and shade extensions of best-selling products. There are new makeup launches to make a sunlit glow possible at any time of day, as well as new hair and skincare items that are sure to prevent the dreaded mid-day, oil-induced hair and makeup meltdown.
HUDA Beauty’s highly anticipated GloWish arrived, debuting a softer side of the former full-coverage queen. Two new warm, shimmering shades of the much-loved Glossier Lidstar just dropped and are sure to become year-round staples. And not to be forgotten: acne fighting products from e.l.f. cosmetics and dermatologist brand, Dr. Sobel SkinRx that will keep your makeup in place and prevent stubborn clogged pores, respectively.
That’s quite a lot for just the first week of June—and there’s even more on the way. Expect some newness from Halsey’s About-Face soon, as well as an exciting collaboration between two cult-favorite brands. It’s a lot to keep up with, but don’t worry. NYLON has you covered.
Below, you’ll find our favorite beauty releases from June—but make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we continue to update the list throughout the month with all the best goodies.
BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS
Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is known for seamless contouring. Now, he’s giving the people what they want with the Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick. The new stick comes in six flattering (read: non-orange) shades and make it fool-proof to carve out a cheek with a detachable brush.
The masks are finally coming off and it’s time to show off your lips. The new Giorgio Armani Lip Power is a no brainer for re-entry into casual lipstick wearing. The satin finish formula is made with flexible polymers so it stays comfortable for hours.
Just when you thought the e.l.f. cosmetics Putty Primer family couldn’t get any better, they drop a soothing, oil-controlling version in time for sweltering summer months. Containing 1.8% salicylic acid as well as other acne-fighting ingredients like zinc and kaolin, it works to prevent breakouts all day long.
BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: SKIN
BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: BODY
BEST NEW BEAUTY OF JUNE 2021: HAIR
Amika is here to save you from limp, sweaty hair. Their new set features a jumbo-size of their cult-favorite Perk Up Dry Shampoo and a travel-size Reset Pink Charcoal Scalp Cleansing Oil. Use the dry shampoo to keep your hair from falling flat, then the pre-shampoo cleansing oil makes sure your remove all of the oil and product for a healthy scalp.