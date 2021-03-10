Lauren Rearick
Beauty

March 2021's Best New Beauty Launches, From Fenty Beauty To ColourPop

Here are the products worth adding to your cart.

This month, there's truly a new beauty launch for everyone. The best in March 2021 beauty releases include a shimmer for the skin, the return of a legendary lip product, and a hair cream sure to help you start off spring with fresh, healthy hair.

Summer is drawing ever closer, and with trends including bold coloring choices and dewy skin set to take center stage, now is the time to stock up on your every beauty routine essential.

Find some of the best in early spring beauty launches that are headed your way this month, right here. Plus, as always, you may want to bookmark this month's release page, as NYLON will be updating it throughout the month with every new drop worth a purchase.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MARCH 2021: MAKEUP + NAILS

Liquilust Legendary Matte Lipstick
Pat McGrath Labs

A legendary Pat McGrath Labs product returns this month. The Liquilust Legendary Matte Lipstick comes in eight new shades, and while it is a matte lipstick, the formula is soft, lightweight, and non-drying.

Cheek Dew Serum Blush
ColourPop

Skincare and makeup combine in this lightweight liquid blush featuring hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamins C and E. The color goes on smooth and can easily be built upon and blended.

Rouge Hermes, Satin Lipstick, Limited Edition, Rose Oasis
Hermes

Welcome the warmer weather with this limited-edition lipstick in a fuchsia-meets-magenta shade. Packaged inside a colorful tube, the lipstick is one of three special-edition SoCal-inspired shades launching at Hermes Beauty for Spring/Summer 2021.

The Beauty Bag
Glossier

Store your every makeup essential in Glossier's new Beauty Bag. It comes with a removable pouch, which is especially handy for storing your most essential small items, as well as an outer area that can hold full-size products.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MARCH 2021: SKIN

Cica Gel to Foam Cleanser
Meebak

Suitable for all skin types, this gel-based formula transitions to foam when lathered up. Formulated with cica, the product provides a subtle exfoliation and removes the day's grime without stripping the skin of moisture.

Blemish Balm
Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare makes its cleanser debut with Blemish Balm, a product intended to replace the act of double cleansing. It contains an all-star list of ingredients, including salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. Use daily as a cleanser and exfoliant.

one-step facial cleanser with charcoal powder
philosphy

Long celebrated for its skin cleansing ability, the One-Step Facial Cleanser from Philosophy gets an ingredient makeover, and now features charcoal alongside meadowfoam seed oil.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MARCH 2021: BODY

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce
Sephora

Skip the sun and get your perfect glow with this luminizing body tint. The gel-formula is waterproof, and comes in seven shades.

BEST NEW BEAUTY MARCH 2021: HAIR

Macadamia-Oil
BREAD

Inside this bottle is 100 percent Pure Cold Pressed Australian Macadamia Oil, which can act as a serious moisturizer for the hair and body. Fragrance-free, you can use on the body for a bit of gloss and moisture, or use in the hair as a pre-wash treatment or hair mask.

The Closer
Amika

Get that fresh from the salon feeling in a bottle. The Closer seals split ends, diminishes frizz, and provides a softening, smoothing overhaul to hair.