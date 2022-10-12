Beauty
Billie Eilish Is Keeping This Y2K Hair Accessory Trend Going Strong
That's one way to style your grown out bangs.
Anyone who’s attempted to grow out bangs knows there’s always an awkward stage where the length of your grown-out pieces is just slightly too long to wear as a fringe but not long enough to pull them behind your ears. It looks like Billie Eilish, the queen of choppy bangs, has found a solution for that awkward stage, with her latest red-carpet look for the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles— and it involves the beloved Y2K hair accessories, snap clips.
Wearing a full-length, baggy sage green silk shirt and pants set, Billie wore her hair pulled back into a sleek low bun with a middle part. She left her face-framing pieces of hair out of the bun to fall around the length of her jawline. To keep the grown-out bangs smooth and out of her face, she used black snap clips to style them, and clipped them around ear height. The end result created a curtain bang-like effect with the black snap clips perfectly matching her jet black hair.
Billie posted a series of high-angle selfies of the look on her Instagram with a simple wink-face caption. Only last week, Billie posted another series of photos wearing her bangs in a full style to the front of her face. Since revealing new choppy bangs at the beginning of last year, the musician (and hair chameleon) has worn her bangs as a full fringe, voluminous side bangs, and curtain bangs.
With Billie’s new red-carpet hairstyle, we can only assume the star is looking to experiment with ways to go bang-less (at least just for one evening). With her subtle take on Y2K hair accessories, Billie makes a case for tucked-away curtain bangs, reminiscent of pre-blonde Billie. Now all there’s left to bring bang is her previous signature green regrowth.