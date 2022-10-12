Billie Eilish Is Keeping This Y2K Hair Accessory Trend Going Strong

Anyone who’s attempted to grow out bangs knows there’s always an awkward stage where the length of your grown-out pieces is just slightly too long to wear as a fringe but not long enough to pull them behind your ears. It looks like Billie Eilish, the queen of choppy bangs, has found a solution for that awkward stage, with her latest red-carpet look for the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles— and it involves the beloved Y2K hair accessories, snap clips.

Wearing a full-length, baggy sage green silk shirt and pants set, Billie wore her hair pulled back into a sleek low bun with a middle part. She left her face-framing pieces of hair out of the bun to fall around the length of her jawline. To keep the grown-out bangs smooth and out of her face, she used black snap clips to style them, and clipped them around ear height. The end result created a curtain bang-like effect with the black snap clips perfectly matching her jet black hair.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Billie posted a series of high-angle selfies of the look on her Instagram with a simple wink-face caption. Only last week, Billie posted another series of photos wearing her bangs in a full style to the front of her face. Since revealing new choppy bangs at the beginning of last year, the musician (and hair chameleon) has worn her bangs as a full fringe, voluminous side bangs, and curtain bangs.

With Billie’s new red-carpet hairstyle, we can only assume the star is looking to experiment with ways to go bang-less (at least just for one evening). With her subtle take on Y2K hair accessories, Billie makes a case for tucked-away curtain bangs, reminiscent of pre-blonde Billie. Now all there’s left to bring bang is her previous signature green regrowth.