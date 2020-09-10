Carly Rae Jepsen Dyed Her Hair Cotton Candy Pink

Creative hair colorings are typically reserved for summer, but Carly Rae Jepsen proved that pink is always in style. The singer debuted a cotton candy pink coloring on Wednesday, September 10, becoming the latest celeb to think pink with their 2020 hair.

Previously spotted for much of the summer with platinum blonde hair, Jepsen shared a look at her cotton candy curls with Instagram followers. She didn't reveal what might have inspired the change in hair, only captioning the photo with a heart and the word, "Pink."

For her debut with candy-colored hair, Jepsen wore tousled curls. She paired the shorter style with bangs, and in another photo, she did a half ponytail. For the final image in her grand pink reveal, Jepsen pulled all of her hair up, and she tied it into a loose bun with the help of an emerald green scrunchie.

It was expected that fall 2020 hair trends would include some classic bobs and curls, but based on recent celebrity Instagrams, it appears that fun colors are sticking around, too. Jepsen's pink hair comes after January Jones debuted a similar shade, while Troian Bellisario had attempted a rose gold shade, but instead ended up with peach.

Contemplate your own pink hair moment with a look at Jepsen's new color, below.