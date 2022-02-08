Yesterday, Charli XCX joined the bleached eyebrow brigade, posting fresh platinum blonde brows to her Instagram feed. “Just an evil girl who makes everyone mad,” she captioned the series of photos, with cat-eye eyeliner and blown-out hair, clearly feeling her villainous new look. Naturally, the post sent her followers into an excited frenzy.

Overwhelmingly fans are excited by the “Good Ones” singer’s new white-out brows. “I had an appt to bleach mine on Thursday and I CHICKENED OUT whereas u r brave and inspiring,” commented comedian Mary Beth Barone. Charli’s fans compared her new look to Bimini Bon Boulash and Lady Gaga, commenting “Lady XCX?” and “Bimini Bon XCX”. Charli is the latest in following the long list of celebrities that have previously bleached their brows, including Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, Lizzo, and Bella Hadid. Like those celebrities, Charli has also chosen to keep her hair dark for a high-contrast look.

Bleached eyebrows have been trending over the past two years, making way for the current Y2K thin eyebrow comeback. From the popular Instagram filter to TikTok’s viral faux bleached brow hack, it seems our current obsession is removing our eyebrows whether it’s by camouflaging them with bleach or even over-plucking to the point that they’re unrecognizable. In large part, this shift is a counter-reaction to the thick eyebrow trend that had dominated the 2010s.

Freshly bleached brows make the area above Charli’s eyes effectively an even larger blank canvas for makeup, and she’s already getting creative with it. For the Instagram reveal, she created a shadowy looking line in her brow arch hovering over her eyeliner, for a double-winged look. In the future, she could consider take a leaf from Ugly Worldwide's book (who’s been sporting shaved eyebrows for years) by drawing over her eyebrows or even dyeing them a fluorescent color. Needless to say, the options are endless and we’re loving the singer’s new versatile look.