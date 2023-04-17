The first weekend of Coachella has already wrapped up and—for those of us without tickets—now is the time for the annual tradition of checking out the latest style and beauty from the new festival season. Thankfully, our favorite celebrities are keeping our social media feeds packed with their head-to-toe Coachella looks— often featuring multiple outfit and hair and makeup changes throughout the day, to take them from the bright desert days to cool party nights.

The mood that ruled Coachella in April 2022 was an air of casualness to the concert scene (hello Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner who opted for simple t-shirts and jeans over festival “traditional” neon hair extensions and crochet bodysuits). This year, festival beauty has gotten a cooler (albeit more understated) upgrade, taking some of the biggest beauty trends of the moment and bringing them to the concert grounds with a California desert twist. We’ve already been served some major hair and makeup inspiration to pull from for summer 2023.

Whether you're watching the show from the Coachella 2023 live stream, or just staying up to date on the looks via Instagram, we’re keeping track of the best celebrity beauty looks of Coachella 2023 so that you don’t have to. Check back in for more looks after weekend two.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrósio must have heard that traditional festival beauty was dying out and decided to single-handedly keep it alive. From the soft pink baby braids to the round, retro glasses, everything about this screams classic Coachella and we’re here for it.

Rosalía

Rosalía’s on-stage hair was a masterpiece, paired with oversized glasses and eyebrow slits.

Flo Milli

Leave it to Flo Milli to not only understand the assignment but to overdeliver. Her bright purple flicked-out bob with colorful graphic eyeliner will live on festival mood boards.

Lil Nas X

Backgrid

We didn’t know that we needed to see Lil Nas X with a long low ponytail but now that we have, we want to see more.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber kept her hair, makeup, and outfit super understated this year, but her yellow eyeliner and lime green nails added some edge to her look.

Emma Chamberlain

We’re obsessed with Emma’s messy bob and chic red lip combo, bringing party girl beauty to festival season.

Amelia Gray

Amelia Grey’s wet hair look was a lesson in effortless “I don’t care” cool-girl hairstyles.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith’s on-stage beauty brought goth beauty to Coachella, combining thick black eyeliner with long black hair.