I Tried Every Fragrance From Coty’s Buzzy New Brand — These Are The 4 Best

Like the beauty industry itself, fragrance is evolving faster than we could have ever imagined. From innovations in technology, sustainability, and product development, we’re seeing scents that extend beyond the reaches of what perfume fans ever thought possible. From perfumes developed with the help of AI to scents that feature more exciting, unexpected notes like “gummy candy,” these innovations are ushering in an era of fragrance beyond our wildest dreams. But sometimes, the true surprises come from perfume being taken back to basics.

Do you know the brand Coty? You do, just not in the way you might think. Coty is one of the oldest fragrance companies in the industry that develops and produces many of your favorite brands’ fragrances, including Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Gucci, Hugo Boss, and Balenciaga, to name a few. I’m guessing you already have a few Coty scents on your dresser right now. After years of creating some of the most well-known scents in the game, they’ve debuted their first namesake collection, for their own stake in a category they’ve been a major behind-the-scents player in for so long.

Someone might ask (someone being me) why Coty would decide to launch a collection under their own name. Who is this collection for, really — the fragrance expert, or the reviewer on TikTok? The normal consumer that shops at department store fragrance counters? A move like this raises a lot of questions, and Infiniment is sure to be a pressure check for all of the above.

About Infiniment Coty Paris

The Infiniment Coty Paris collection features 14 flower-forward fragrances, with a few musks, ambers, incenses, and 2024’s most popular note, vanilla, to make sure that everyone can find a scent they’ll love. Each scent is built around a hero note, but these are more than simply isolated, one-note fragrances. They’re immersive, experiential scents that bring the fragrances to life around you using only four elements: concentrated fragrance, upcycled alcohol, purified water, and Molecular Aura, a patent-pending technology that provides long-lasting wear on skin for up to 30 hours. Instead of using technology to create notes we’ve never smelled, Coty uses it to enhance what we already know and love, giving it more longevity and serving it to us in new ways. This approach both intensifies every part of the scent, and also gives them room to breathe without suffocating them with too many other notes — so you can feel the plush velvety petals, touch the pollen on the pistil, smell the pungent green stem.

Coty’s CEO Sue Nabi and her longtime collaborator, Nicolas Vu, dreamed up Infiniment Coty Paris, and both envisioned the fragrance brand to also reflect their passion for fine art. This approach extends to the bottles, which feature a unique shape that allows the bottles to be stacked on top of one another and display artwork (the brand dubs this “artcycling”).

Reimagining Classics

While the collection is not solely made up of floral scents, flowers do take center stage. In truth, I’m not usually a fan of flowery perfumes. “I hate florals!” I’ve proudly proclaimed, as if anyone cares. But fragrance has taught me that it’s not all florals that repel me — just the classic scents that combine many fragrant flowers for a cloudy, indiscernible bouquet. These days, I approach florals with a curious caution. Decadence from Marc Jacobs showed me how boozy and mischievous rose can be, while Chanel’s Coco Noir revealed the velvety sophistication of the very same note.

When I first heard about Infiniment, the collection intrigued me, but cautiously so. I had heard some fragrance industry buzz about the line, but not much on social or from, you know, real people. But something about the move intrigued me — no other background fragrance player had ever done something as daring, and promised so much. So I thought to myself, “I’LL be the judge of all that.”

Coty sent me all 14 fragrances, which is a lot to cover without becoming nose blind. My rule is that you can’t really judge a scent without wearing it on the skin, so every day for one week, I wore two scents, one on each wrist and arm. I smelled crazy, but I smelled good. Overall, I really enjoyed each of the fragrances in their own way, but the below are the ones that really jumped out at me as ones I’ll be revisiting over and over again.

Atomes Crochus: A Honeysuckle Hero

Main notes: Honeysuckle accord, smoked green tea.

Not to be crass, but holy shit. Atomes Crochus brings to life honeysuckle in a way that’s as sweet as warm summer air. It feels like a breeze blowing across golden, sun-warmed hay in the late afternoon. It’s less flower and more atmosphere.

Okay fine, it’s floral. But in a way that’s nectary, grassy, and hypnotizing. I have in my notes for this one simply written “CHEWY.” I have no idea what I meant by that but I stand by it. It’s a heady overserving of honeysuckle that somehow still that leaves you craving more.

After I sprayed it on my skin one morning, I spent the day bringing my wrist to my nose and wafting the scent from under my t-shirt. Atomes Crochus is a concise take on honeysuckle, but so enveloping that it will turn curiosity into obsession, and fast. I wish I was wearing it right now.

J’ai Trois Amours: The Bouncy Banana Flower

Main notes: Banana flower accord, trio of jasmines.

Don’t worry, the banana flower doesn’t give you literal banana (but if it did, I wouldn’t be mad). It brings to life a fruity floral that’s part contemporary, part unique, and altogether an incredibly fun wear. Like its Coty sister, Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild, the banana flower adds a sweet bounce to the scent that rounds the edges of the jasmine trio notes.

It does a lot without doing too much. This feels like a fragrance that could come out under any major house today and be a #PerfumeTok hit. If this were a typical launch, a scent like this would call out a large selection of notes that make the fragrance what it is, but this simplistic and refined approach offers something that feels of the moment without needing an over-the-top bottle, flashy campaign, and a celebrity face.

Aristo Chypre: A Classic, Reimagined

Main notes: Chypre accord, rose

Real quick: a “chypre” is the name for a specific fragrance profile, one that usually features citrus at the top, heady florals in the middle, and an animalic base of patchouli or oakmoss. Like florals, chypres are very classic and have been around forever, which I think is in part why I’m not really feeling them. Why go back to a classic we could innovate?

However, if anyone has license to do a chypre, it’s Coty. They’re credited for reinventing the chypre in 1917 with their iconic “Le Chypre,” which took the category from from heavy and “masculine” to a smoother experience that appealed to everyone.

Well, they’ve done it again. I was completely taken aback by how much I loved this scent. It had shades of the classic build, but with new life breathed into it from every angle. It was deep, enveloping, evolving, and full of life. It was like a celebration on my skin. Warm, sweet, green, juicy, metallic, and grounded by a lot of earthiness. I find myself hyperfixating on this one and it gets better with every wear. I want to smell it on everybody.

Après L’amour: The Full-Drama Spice

Main notes: Tobacco accord, cistus labdanum

As I mentioned, the outliers of this collection step away from florals and sink themselves into moments of santal, vanilla, incense, and amber. Après L’amour, or “After Love,” is, to me, the biggest departure from the minimalist concept. This blend of tobacco, cistus labdanum (a resinous note), effervescent ginger, and a melange of spices round out this collection with a classic take on a warm, spicy scent — perfect for someone like me who, until now, scoffed at any mention of florals.

It’s familiar and inviting without feeling like a repetition of something you already love. Within its round warmth, the scent hides a sharp booziness that peeks out every so often, keeping it alive on the skin and safeguarding it from ever getting too heavy. For a line so focused on minimalistic, beautiful florals, this spicy amber is a welcome take on a warmer scent that still doesn’t get lost in its own design.

The Takeaway

There are so many new products in fragrance right now that, if a brand is launching, they really have to bring something new to the table. Considering Coty has been at the top of the fragrance game for decades, the bar was high — but Infiniment Coty Paris really pulls its weight and gives me a reason to believe. Is it the collection for everyone? Maybe not, but it’s also not trying to be. If you’re interested in the marriage of fragrance and technology, are looking for a new take on classic notes, or are really just a fan of beautiful florals that may surprise you, you should give Infiniment Coty Paris a try immediately.