Name a brand or a hype beast celebrity and chances are Crocs have collaborated with them. From Christopher Kane to Balenciaga to Diplo to even KFC—Crocs haters definitely can’t say the footwear isn’t versatile

Now, the divisive shoe had made its way into a place no ugly shoe has ventured before, the beauty world. Today, Crocs announced their new partnership with Benefit Cosmetics in two iconic styles, the Crocs Classic Clog ($69.99) and Crocs Classic Sandal ($49.99).

Deemed the long-standing queen of so-ugly-that-it’s-fashionable footwear, the beauty experts at Benefit Cosmetics have given the shoes a pink and glittery makeover with Jibbitz™ charms that include a real compact mirror.

As with all good beauty collabs, there’s also a TikTok and Instagram challenge. Crocs and Benefit want to see how you do your typical makeup routine while wearing Crocs on your hands. By taking part and hashtagging #BenefitofCrocsChallenge on or before July 20th, fans will have a chance to win a Benefit x Crocs package valued at $300.

Both limited-edition styles will be available across the US, Europe, and Asia on July 13 at 12:00PM EST, exclusively on the Crocs website. Whether or not you wear them on your feet or on your hands while attempting to do your eyeshadow, is entirely up to you.