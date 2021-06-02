There’s another Crocs collab on the way, this time courtesy of Diplo. The musician announced the new partnership via Instagram on Wednesday, wearing a pair of the signature foam clogs, a strategically placed leaf, and nothing else.

“I have worn @crocs everyday the past year and it didn't go unnoticed,” he wrote. “Now we created the collab of the decade, dropping June 8th. Doing a livestream tomorrow and we’ll be giving away a ton of pairs so come thru.”

Diplo helped create two styles for the collab — tie-dye swirl versions of the Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandal. Of course, a limited-edition Crocs release would be nothing without new Jibbitz. The eight glow-in-the-dark mushroom charms will be available with the purchase of the Classic Clog.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them, too,” Diplo said in an official statement. “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal.”

The famous producer and DJ’s collaboration follows a number of coveted partnerships from Crocs within the past year, including Bad Bunny and two collections from Justin Bieber with his fashion line Drew. Each drop quickly sold out in minutes, which we have a feeling will be the same for Diplo’s release, as well.

The Diplo x Crocs shoes will drop on June 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST exclusively on Crocs’ website. Until then, check out photos from the campaign, below.

Photo by Emma Marie Jenkinson

Photo by Emma Marie Jenkinson