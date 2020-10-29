In just two months, the year will finally come to a close, which also means its that time of year when feelings of stress and anxiety begin to grow even stronger as the colder (and darker) months roll in. With that in mind, haircare brand Crown Affair and Madewell have collaborated on a new kit in hopes to bring a little more calmness into your life.

Launched on October 28th, the new kit includes Crown Affair's Comb No. 001 in classic tortoise, a mini version of The Oil, and a 100% silk cream scrunchie, all beautifully packaged in an exclusive Madewell crystalline half-pouch. Handmade in Switzerland, Crown Affair's staple wide tooth comb was designed not only for detangling but to be used as a scalp massager as well. Add in the Oil — made from super hydrating Tsubaki seed oil and the protective properties of meadowfoam seed oil — and you'll be good to go.

Crown Affair launched only in January of 2020, having to deal with the hardships brought on by COVID-19 just a month later — so the brand and its team know a thing or two about drastic changes, and how that can impact your stress. Understanding that everyone could still use a little R&R and self-care love right now, they've set out to bring you—and your hair—relaxation at it's finest.

Crown Affair x Madewell The Calm Kit retails for $47 and is available exclusively and Madewell.com

Courtesy of Crown Affair x Madewell