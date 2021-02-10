In your continued attempts to perfect your current skincare routine, Curie wants to remind you that armpits need a little TLC, too. It's known that making the switch from traditional to natural deodorant comes with a serious adjustment period. Thanks to Curie, it's possible that the process can now be a lot easier, and a lot less smellier.

The brand's Clay Detox Mask has returned, and more than one thousand people have been eagerly awaiting its restock. Once previously available nearly a week ago through Curie, the product initially sold out in 24 hours, as its purifying clay mask specifically formulated for the armpits, seemed like a true skincare miracle. Now the mask is back, and you may want to head on over and add to your cart.

In making the switch to a natural deodorant, your armpits often go through a purging period, as your body is adjusting to the change in products. Curie's Clay Mask reportedly lessens the transition time, with ingredients including activated charcoal, kaolin and bentonite clay to draw out impurities, micro-particles and toxins, as well as wakame extract to help extract heavy metals and free radicals. The ingredients are also safe for use on the face too.

The unscented product can be applied and set on the pits for ten minutes before rinsing off. Once your armpits are clear and cleansed, you can apply your deodorant. See the application process in action, below.