Green, and all its many variations, is the official it color for fall beauty. From monochromatic celebrity manicures to the newest Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette, the hue is everywhere. While many have taken a cue from the moodiness of the season sporting looks that feature evergreen coloring choices, Doja Cat shook things up, debuting an all-neon look.

Wearing a fluorescent wig that was pulled into a high ponytail, the artist was all about neon green. Tagging both the hairstylist and makeup artist responsible for the look, Doja Cat compared the coloring choices to a tennis ball, captioning her photo with a few of the sporty emojis.

Using green sunglasses as a hair accessory, Doja Cat complimented the choice in hair with bright green eyeliner. Along with a thick black cat eye, which featured a hint of shimmer, Doja Cat wore green eyeliner as an outline. The coloring extended around the wing, defining its sharp shape. The same color was then added below her brow, extended into the middle of her brow line.

Keeping the rest of her makeup palette somewhat minimal, the singer wore clear gloss, and a touch of highlighter.

Extending the color inspiration into her manicure, Doja Cat gave her support to another of fall's biggest trends — clashing nail colors. Instagram nail artists have frequently favorited wearing clashing nail art, mixing patterns and designs, but Doja Cat chose colors, wearing neon yellow and green nails.

The look was later featured in Doja's performance with Bebe Rexha. Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Doja's entire makeup routine literally glowed in the dark, and it was the perfect match for a neon green outfit.

See the bright and beautiful look for yourself, below.