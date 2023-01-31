Dua Lipa’s ’90s Updo Is Hair Inspo For Your Next Night Out

Last week, Dua Lipa posted a photo showing off her hair in a butt-length braid with a zig-zag part on Instagram, suggesting that along with being an unofficial nail art influencer, she’s dipping her toes into the Y2K hair trends game. During her recent weekend stint in Paris, she’s now added another ’90s-inspired hairdo to her resume—the slicked-back spiky bun. In a Paris holiday photo dump on Instagram, the pop star shared the new look, pairing her slicked-back bun with a David Koma black leather two-piece set of a floor-length motocross jacket and a matching strapless midi dress).

Dua’s spiky bun hairstyle pulls her hair sleekly away from her face contrasting with the spiked out ends sticking out from either side of the bun. As face framing tendrils have been one of the most copied Y2K hair trends, Dua’s slicked-back style offers a fresh take on throwback updos, allowing her makeup to take center stage of the glam. She completed the head-to-toe look with bold cat eyeliner, dangly diamond earrings, sparkly lip gloss, and a bright red manicure, to embrace the classic ’90s teen movie vibes. “I never make a quick trip to Paris without taking a crate of my favourite wine back home with me 🧃🧃🧃,” she wrote as the caption on the post.

In classic Dua fashion, her hairstyle and fit pics were accompanied by various photos of food (hello french fries), wine, friends, and sightseeing pics. From the look of the photos, her sleek hairstyle kept in place the entire night, making it a perfect option for a night out. And don’t we all want to party like Dua Lipa?

While Dua is often known for often wearing her dark hair long and loose, she’s been experimenting with more up-dos recently, including a loose, high bun with side bangs in the Netherlands and a messy side-parted prom hair moment in Tirana. Quickly becoming our new source of ‘90s-inspired hair inspiration, we expect to see more spikes and zig-zags from the artist on more of her nights out.