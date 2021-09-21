Dua Lipa’s New Eye Crystals Are Serving ‘Euphoria’ Glam

There’s no show in recent history that’s had us wanting to experiment with eye gems quite like HBO’s Euphoria. The queen of the look in the hit show is Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie), and by the look of Dua Lipa’s recent Instagram post, she’s also a fan of the character’s signature style.

The pop star wore crystal rhinestones above and below each eyelid with shimmering cat-eye liner while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival last Friday night, catching the light on stage. She paired the glittery look with a voluminous half-up, half-down 'do, and iced-out jewelry.

The makeup artist, Samantha Lau, thanked the team on Instagram for “stopping every few seconds when I applied those crystals.” She said the look was “showgirl inspired;” the internet declares the effort as well worth the final result, with Lipa’s fans taking to Twitter to praise the entire outfit. “Dua Lipa is the definition of art,” Tweeted one fan.

While there’s no doubt the hair and makeup are channeling showgirl glam, the crystal and cat-eye combo also reminds us of Maddy Perez’s iconic eye makeup on the show, created by Doniella Davy and inspiring a viral TikTok makeup challenge last year. Either way, we’re very much here for it.

If you’re looking to bedazzle your eyes at home, make sure you’re investing in skin-friendly glue (like eyelash glue). You can buy a variety of gems on places like Amazon.

While we wait for Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour (which starts in London this week) and Euphoria Season 2, this unofficial Dua Lipa and Maddy Perez crossover is giving us all the makeup inspiration we need.