Dua Lipa’s New Smiley Manicure Is Straight Out Of The ‘90s

After time social distancing that included DIY dye jobs and epic at-home virtual performances, Dua Lipa has resumed one normal practice — getting a professional manicure. Reuniting with nail artist Michelle Humphrey, Dua shared an Instagram Story of her very smiley new nails.

With some of the world relaxing social distancing guidelines and operating in a new normal during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Humphrey shared that "normality is slowly resuming." As part of that "normality," Dua Lipa apparently met up with the celebrity nail artist, and for her post-quarantine mani she chose a set of entirely smiles.

On her Instagram Story post, Dua gave a look at one completed hand, writing, "I missed ya @nailsbymh." Humphrey later shared a photograph of the full, completed work, which featured a yellow smiley face on every one of Dua's nails.

Prior to her '90s-inspired nail art, Dua Lipa had undergone numerous quarantine hair color changes, switching her style from a soft pastel pink to a bright, strawberry red. At one point, her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, even got in on the styling, and acted as Dua's colorist. In addition to taking on the temporary role of hair stylist, the pop star acted as her own makeup artist, and was responsible for creating the look she wore for a New York Times article.

If Dua's manicure has you feeling all smiles, there's good news, as the look can easily be replicated. And even if your fave nail salon isn't open, there are plenty of possible options below to help you get started. Before you start painting or sticking, get a look at Dua's manicure, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.