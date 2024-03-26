E.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death Teamed Up For a Heavy Metal Makeup Collab

E.l.f Cosmetics doesn’t shy away from an unusual beauty collaboration. In just the past few years, they’ve done a cyber-themed collab that was debuted on Twitch by Australian gamer Loserfruit, partnered with Judge Judy on a Super Bowl ad, and teamed up with Dunkin’ and Chipotle on food-inspired makeup collections. (The Chipotle collab included an avocado-shaped sponge!) But, the brand’s latest collaborative venture is one of their most hardcore pairings to date. Alongside canned water brand Liquid Death, e.l.f. Cosmetics just dropped the Corpse Paint makeup vault collection.

The five-piece makeup vault includes everything you need to create a full heavy metal makeup moment — a selection of repackaged e.l.f. Cosmetics favorites in a coffin-shaped keepsake box. The products in the collab are Dead Set (Matte Magic Mist & Set), Kiss of Death (O FACE Satin Lipstick in the shade All Night), Eye Dye (No Budge Cream Eye Shadow in the shade Wispy Cloud), Deadline (H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen), and Brush with Death (double-ended Putty Primer Applicator brush). Use as directed, and your makeup look will be sure to turn heads — unless you’re going to a Kiss cover band show.

But even if you’re not inclined to “Rock and Roll All Nite,” the Corpse Paint Vault can still be your starter pack for creating your own soft goth glam. Black liquid liner and black lipstick can still be beauty essentials, simply choose your own adventure to go extreme or just a little emo.

The e.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault is priced at $34 and is available now at elfcosmetics.com and liquiddeath.com, but will only be available while supplies last. Be sure get your hands on the collection and slay on.