Elle Fanning Used Red Lipstick To Create This Bold Eye Look

Elle Fanning is changing up her beauty routine during quarantine. After previously trying out a Strawberry Shortcake-inspired shade of pink hair, the star of Hulu's The Great, has moved to her makeup. On Wednesday, Fanning shared a multipurpose makeup moment, and used red lipstick to create a bold eye look.

Posting a set of selfies to Instagram, Fanning captioned the striking photographs with, "How I’m getting creative." Her moment of makeup ingenuity included using red lipstick for both her lips and eyes. Apparently using the same product, she outlined her lips in a bright orange-red shade, and then used the same product to line her lids.

The Instagram slideshow featured Fanning's application technique, with each selfie showcasing a different pose with the red makeup. The second image had Fanning winking, and her closed eye gave a better look at the almond-shaped application. In the final photograph, you could see how the color extended upwards, with the red hitting just below her brow bone.

It appears as if Fanning's pink hair dye has faded since its March application, and she kept the remainder of her now blonde hair tucked behind her, putting the makeup on full display.

While Fanning may have just chalked the look up to a moment of creativity, Instagram followers were especially fond of the idea. Marc Jacobs wrote that it was "fantastic," while one fan commented, "cute."

As for re-creating the look at home, you'll want to ensure that you have a multipurpose makeup product that's approved for both eyes and lips. Although this makeup hack isn't anything new, always read the labels and be aware of where products can be applied.

Check out Fanning's creative use of lipstick, below.