Emily Ratajkowski Is Now the Creative Director Of Instagram’s Favorite Mask Brand

Loops, the beauty brand behind Instagram's favorite face masks, has just added celebrity name to its roster. Emily Ratajkowski has joined the Loops team, and beginning immediately, she will serve as creative director and partner.

Currently a face mask favorite of celebs including Vanessa Hudgens and Emma Roberts, Loops is eyeing an expansion, announcing the impact of Ratajkowski's new role. "Our vision for Loops goes way beyond face care. We’re reimagining traditional beauty as you know it. Lifestyle Beauty is about giving you tools to maintain and enhance your image around the life you’re already creating. This is just the beginning," the brand wrote in an Instagram post.

Courtesy of Loops

Posing with the product, the star said that she was "thrilled" to share the news, and she affirmed that she was "obsessed" with the products.

Although this is her first time working as an entrepreneur in beauty, Ratajkowski knows more than a thing or two about the industry. She's currently the face of L’Oréal’s hair care line, Kerastase, and she formerly served as the face of Paco Rabanne’s fragrance Pure XS. “I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Loops. Their product speaks for itself but it was Loop’s simplified and modern approach to beauty that truly resonated with me," she said in a press release.

There's no word on what the new reimagined Loops might include, but you can be sure that the details will eventually find their way to Instagram.