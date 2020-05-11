In what might seem like a dream scenario for the many beauty lovers that tuned into the hit HBO series, Euphoria makeup artist Kirsten Coleman wants to help you do your own makeup at home. In partnership with clean beauty brand Kosas and Sunwink, the herbal tonic beverage brand you've probably seen all over Instagram lately, Coleman will be hosting a virtual makeup tutorial over Zoom on May 15, completely free and open to the public.

The hour-long class will naturally be all about crafting the perfect eye look, considering just how many of Coleman's iconic beauty looks on the show focused on that part of the face, from Jules to Maddy. The industry veteran will guide guests step-by-step using Kosas products — though you can of course use whatever products/brands you have at home — as well as fill you in on everything you need to know about Sunwink, and how its tonics help to reduce stress, fight fatigue, and boost mood.

It's unclear which look will be used as the guide for the class, but according to Sunwink, you'll want to make sure you have the following products handy if you plan to follow along at home: Eye shadow (gold, chestnut, and burgundy colors preferred), lipstick (nude preferred), blush (orange-hued preferred), concealer, mascara, brow pencil, tweezers, a fluffy eyeshadow brush, a smudge brush, face gems, and lash glue.

"This event is honestly a dream," says Sunwink's co-founder Jordan Schenck. "Both myself and Eliza are deeply inspired by Kirsten's work on Euphoria, and Sheena's clean beauty principles for Kosas. We couldn't think of a more incredible group to come together and engage with our community."

Whether or not you're awaiting the return of Euphoria season two with baited breath, the class will surely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, offering you the opportunity to learn from an industry expert that has reinvigorated the world of beauty for a whole new generation with some of the most bold and authentic character makeup that television has seen in long while. Those that are able to reserve one of the 300 spots available for the class will be able to ask questions and interact with Coleman along the way, too.

If you're in, get excited. Check out some of Coleman's Euphoria work below, and RSVP through Sunwink's Eventbrite page here.