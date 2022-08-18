Fall 2022’s Biggest Hair Trends Are Bringing The Drama

After a hot and sweaty summer, we can look to fall as an opportunity to start getting more experimental with our hair again without fearing the inevitable humidity floof. With some distance from the heat and (very necessary) summer up-dos, the new season usher in some welcome change and more layered fashion and hair into the picture. Alessandra Bruno, a stylist at New York City’s Fekkai Salon, says that when it comes to sensing fall hair trends she’s already sensing a shift in the air. She’s been noticing that even those who have been loving their long hair all summer are getting ready for a big change. Expect to see, “more shoulder-grazing haircuts with interior layers for movement and mid-length cuts,” she says. “Face-framing is big right now, too,” she adds. Which can take the form of strategic layers or even bangs.

From refreshing lowlights to long, gentle layers, some fall trends seem to come back year after year. However, fall 2022 hair trends seem to be all about going more extreme than you have ever pushed yourself before. Emily Claire master colorist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg says this is an opportunity to try a color that you’ve always thought about, but never had the guts to try. Red is usually that color on everyone’s list. “Remember Kendall Jenner’s red hair earlier this year?,” says Claire. ‘We’re going to see a lot more of it, especially for brunettes,” she says.

As the leaves fall away, so do all of our hair inhibitions. Read on for the five biggest fall 2022 hair trends that will have you feeling like a new person in for the new season.

The ’90s Boyfriend Bob

Adriana Papaleo, a master stylist at Rob Peetoom, says the bob is back for fall and with a number of new variations. She recommends, “you can go shorter with a soft line at the jaw” for a more androgynous ’90s look “or drop the length to the shoulder” to keep some length she says. “The bob is great for thicker hair, and the styling versatility always keeps it interesting,” Papaleo adds. In other words, there’s a bob for everyone this fall and we should expect to see more effortlessly-styled shoulder-length or shorter hair (bobbing) around.

Romantic Reds

Kendall Jenner and Zendaya might have gone red first, but it’s clear this color isn’t going anywhere come fall. “When the weather turns colder during fall we always dip back into warmer shades,” says Emily Claire. She says this season’s version of red is extra lush: “Warmer, richer tones, like caramels and warm auburns are going to be really big.”

The Big Chop

Doja Cat just shaved her head and you could too. While you might not be ready for such a dramatic chop, Alessandra Bruno says we should all be considering shorter hair this fall. “Short hair is fun and playful, it’s versatile and can require less styling depending on your hair texture,” she says. After all, “summer can be tough on your hair, so fall is the perfect time for doing a big cut and getting your hair back in good condition.” A fresh start? Yes please. So consider following Florence Pugh’s lead and easing into it with a layered pixie-mullet

Mysterious Brunettes

Last winter, a number of famous blondes returned to their natural brunette roots, including Hailey Bieber. This pattern, Krystel Cuadra, a colorist at Fekkai Salon, says will be starting even earlier this season. “After months in the sun, people want to change their overly lightened and oxidized locks,” she says. “This fall we will see people looking to embrace their natural hair colors with just a few carefully placed highlights.” Brunettes, this means going a little deeper or even opting for tone on tone lowlights to add dimension. The resulting colors will end up being unique to you, whether thats more of a cool mushroom or a tawny chestnut. Super dimensional color just has an air of mystery

Bombshell Bangs

If you can’t bear to part with all your length, why not explore a short, choppy fringe like Bella Hadid? Long bangs create maximum impact cutting the least amount of hair by drawing attention to the eyes, reframing your whole look. However, by keeping the layers long, you can always brush your new bangs to the side for extra versatility.