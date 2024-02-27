The Best New Beauty Products NYLON Tried & Loved This Month

Despite being the shortest month of the year, February can feel like one of the longest. But soon enough the endless number of gray days will give way to spring — and when it does, we plan to emerge from the cozy confines of winter hibernation looking better than ever (and possibly with a new signature scent.)

Over the past month, the NYLON team has collectively tried dozens of beauty launches, but only a few have earned permanent spots in our routines. We’ve found the end-all of light-coverage skin tints, a perfect matte red lipstick, and an inexpensive tool for otherworldly-smooth skin, among other finds. Read on for the best beauty products the NYLON team tried in February 2024.