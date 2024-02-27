Beauty
The Best New Beauty Products NYLON Tried & Loved This Month
A shortcut to smoother skin, an easy at-home gel manicure set, the chicest red lipstick, and more.
Despite being the shortest month of the year, February can feel like one of the longest. But soon enough the endless number of gray days will give way to spring — and when it does, we plan to emerge from the cozy confines of winter hibernation looking better than ever (and possibly with a new signature scent.)
Over the past month, the NYLON team has collectively tried dozens of beauty launches, but only a few have earned permanent spots in our routines. We’ve found the end-all of light-coverage skin tints, a perfect matte red lipstick, and an inexpensive tool for otherworldly-smooth skin, among other finds. Read on for the best beauty products the NYLON team tried in February 2024.
“I've never used a r.e.m. beauty product before this and now I may have to change that. This setting spray feels so comfortable on that you'd be fooled into thinking it's skin care. It sets my makeup without a trace of stickiness — and stays that way for hours. Plus, the soft rose-meets-raspberry scent is a gentle little bonus.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
“Aqua Bomb has been saving my dry skin this cold winter. Approximately the shade of a frozen Baja Blast, the gel-based moisturizer has a satisfyingly cold feeling that it shares with the drink's quenching first sips — only this time, it's your skin that gets hydrated.” — Sophia June, culture writer
“I just tried my first-ever soft gel press-on extensions and, so far, I'm impressed. My nails look like I stepped out of the salon with a fresh gel manicure and the process was super easy. The tiny LED lamp even comes with a self-timer.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
“As a long time fan of Glossier's Cloud Paint Blush, I was excited to learn everyone's favorite millennial pink brand was launching a bronzer with the same formula. After testing it out, I'm happy to report the bronzer applies just as seamlessly and holds up to the blush's original hype.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
“This all-purpose balm is sitting on my desk right now — it's made for hands, but I've been using it mainly on my lips, which are really struggling this winter no matter how much water I drink. But the salve's mango-kernel butter at least forms a protective barrier (and the neroli oil smells super nice on).” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“I have a beautiful collection of strange and intoxicating perfumes, but I've found myself reaching for Mistpouffer quite a bit. There's something supernatural about the scent: Wearing it feels like walking through thick fog near a haunted body of water. It's also named after unexplained natural sound described as ‘a sonic boom like distant cannon fire that seems to come out of the fog over large lakes or rivers,’ which makes it all the more alluring to me.” — LH
“This is the easiest-ever, put-it-on-with-your-eyes-closed skin tint. It goes on like a moisturizer and doesn’t have too much coverage, but it makes a wild difference. I’m used to needing a lot of additional concealer when using a tinted moisturizer, but this one has me reaching for it much less.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
“I love any product that makes my getting ready routine more efficient, and the new blush and contour duos from dibs Beauty do just that. I love the slight sheen the Pink Cosmos shade gives to my cheeks (‘Is she wearing blush or is she just flushed from the cold?’) and the contour adds just the perfect amount of sculpting. I pair it with the brush, which blends everything seamlessly.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
“Lipstick fiends stop what you're doing: This just became my new favorite. It's one of the best formulas I've tried in a minute and the shade, Lacca, is the crispiest of reds. While it presents itself as a matte product—both technically and visually—it's creamy, smooth, and doesn't dry out my lips. Plus, the packaging is beautiful, which doesn't hurt!” — KR
“I've been obsessed with getting my skin as smooth and dolphin-like as possible, and these new dermaplaning tools from Flamingo make it so easy to do at home. I like that they're small and portable for on-the-go, and I don’t accidentally nick myself with them like I've done with other dermaplaning tools. Plus, they leave my skin feeling silky smooth.” — FX