The Fenty Skin family is getting a little bigger. Rihanna's line of skincare products added an overnight option to its collection, announcing the October 20 debut of Fenty Skin's Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

Launching a few months after the July 2020 arrival of Fenty Skin, the gel-based cream is intended to be applied to the face and worn overnight. “When you’re sleeping your body’s in recovery mode and I wanted to maximize that for the skin. I wanted a night cream that would reset my skin and relieve it from all the stress of the day so you wake up fresh, nourished, and glowing," Rihanna said of the product in a press release.

Featuring a subtle, clean scent inspired by lush, tropical fruit and flowers, the gel-cream features a number of skin essentials, including hyaluronic acid, kalahari melon oil, and baobab. The three ingredients work in tandem to prove hydration, and are joined by niacinamide, which reduces redness and evens out the skin, as well as cactus flower, green tea, and aloe, which protect from environmental stressors.

Made with packaging that relies on refills, individual gel-creams will retail for $40, and refills will be $36. The cream is intended to be the last item you place on your face at night, and Fenty Skin claims that you should notice an improvement in your skin within a week.

Announced earlier this summer, Fenty Skin made its debut with cleanser and sunscreen, among other skincare essentials. Currently available only through the Fenty Skin website, items will eventually be coming to Sephora.