For most teenagers, those formative years are often filled with insecurity about finding your true self and figuring out how to share that with the world. If there’s anyone who can relate it’s 17 year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown, who has been living those years in the public eye. Her latest beauty collection is here to help.

The Stranger Things star’s beauty brand, Florence by Mills, just released two products as part of its latest collection. Titled U.B.U., the new collection is all about expressing your most authentic self. Consider trying out creative eye looks as a great place to start.

The keystone of the collection is the nine-pan UBU Eyeshadow Palette ($25). It contains seven bright and bold mattes and two metal-metallic shimmers all in the brand’s talc-free formulas.

Looking to up the ante on a bold shadow look? The clean beauty brand also launched a new eyeliner, dubbed the What is My Line? Eyeliner ($14.) The gel-like formula is said to last up to 12 hours and comes in five standout, yet wearable shades, from black to a Florence by Mills signature lilac. Plus, the new eyeliner pencil was designed with a narrower mid-section for an easier grip to help with smooth application, making it perfect for makeup novices.

The new U.B.U. Collection is now available on florencebymills.com and will later release on Ulta.com on May 23. Below, take a closer look at the products and Brown’s fun eye looks in the new campaign.

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Courtesy of Florence by Mills