Glossier's Long-Awaited Hand Cream Is Finally Here

After nearly two years in development, and being one of its most highly requested products since its launch in 2014, Glossier's new Hand Cream is finally here. Available online now for $18, the formula finds itself somewhere between a tried-and-true, heavy-duty lotion and a luxe crème — a sweet spot Glossier fans keep coming back for, launch after launch.

Rich nutrients and ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract that help to deliver and lock in moisture are met with calming and soothing extracts like echinacea and rosemary. Having worn it for the last couple of days, it's probably one of the most quick-drying creams I've used (Glossier claims it only takes five seconds, exactly), leaving a sheer and soft finish on my hands, without leaving any residue or fingerprints behind. It checks off other important boxes, too, being dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, nut-free, GMO-free, and suitable for all skin types.

The scent is subtle, and for anyone familiar with the brand's fragrances, the Hand Cream smells exactly like Glossier You, reimagined for your hands. That is to say it has a warm, creamy scent with earthy top notes (like green iris root and spicy pink pepper) that wear fresh and clean without overpowering.

Maybe the only thing about Hand Cream holding me back from a rave review is the packaging. For me, hand cream — like lip balm or brow gel — is best kept simple, and the palm-sized pack that houses Glossier's new formula is not that. The Instagram-friendly pack was designed with an ergonomic flip top with a secure click lid, a nozzle applicator, meant to dispense the "perfect" amount of product every time, and a 360º squeezable body that is unfortunately the only piece of the product that is recyclable. All of the different parts make me unsure of just how easy it will be to get the last drops of cream out once you reach the end of its 1.7 oz. — but time will tell.

Christine Sun Kim for Glossier Christine Sun Kim, Artist

According to Glossier's founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, the Hand Cream was designed with some of the brand's most prominent ethos in mind. "We designed Hand Cream with connection and community in mind—over the years, we've heard so many stories about strangers talking, even becoming friends, because they spotted someone using Balm Dotcom in the wild, and we had hoped that Hand Cream might also inspire connection through beauty," Weiss shared on the company blog.

News of the product's forthcoming launch came on April 14, when Glossier announced that health care workers on the front lines of Covid-19 would be among the first to try. On Instagram, the brand opened up a form, asking for healthcare workers to submit their information for free tubes. It reached its 10,000 applicant goal within minutes, and those that successfully secured a spot were able to request the Hand Cream in increments of 25, 50, and 80 to share with co-workers.

Hand Cream is now available individually for $18 on Glossier.com, or can be purchased in a new bundle from the brand named The Comfort Collection, which includes Hand Cream, Bubblewrap (an eye cream), and Priming Moisturizer Rich for $65. See and shop both, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.