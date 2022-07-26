True makeup fans might often find themselves with the Sephora and Glossier website tabs open simultaneously while shopping for their beauty products, as they are both home to many cult favorite beauty products. However, today's announcement from Glossier will officially streamline your beauty online shopping. Sephora is now Glossier’s first-ever retail partner meaning that soon all of your Glossier faves will be sold in the same place as Sephora standbys like Fenty Beauty and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. Starting in 2023, Sephora customers will not need to open another tab to have easy access to Boy Brow or Cloud Paint.

This year has been a year of firsts for Glossier. This announcement marks the brand’s first foray in to retail partnerships while earlier this year, the brand chose pop star Olivia Rodrigo as their brand ambassador and celebrity partner. These new moves come after Glossier founder Emily Weiss stepped down as the chief executive officer of the brand and Kyle Leahy stepped in to run the company. In a statement, Leahy said the new partnership with Sephora “marks a new chapter” for the company.

Glossier posted the announcement on Instagram this morning, saying the brand has been “hard at work with the goal of bringing more Glossier to more people.” “Today, we’re so excited to announce our first-ever retailer partnership with @sephora! This is a huge moment and milestone for our community and one that includes all of you! We can’t wait to see you in Sephora IRL, Sephora.com, and on the Sephora App in early 2023 (U.S. & Canada) 🙂👋,” Glossier captioned the post.

Glossier said that the brand was one of the most searched brands on Sephora’s website that is not currently available, making today’s announcement a win-win for customers. It’s also already so popular on Instagram that people are asking what this means for the rest of the world. “What about Europe? 🥺” commented one person on the post. “Please bring Glossier to Sephora Australia 🙏,” wrote another. For now, the partnership will only be available in the United States and Canada as well as on Sephora’s website. But if we have any predictions, we’d bet Glossier is trying to extend its reach as far as possible—and soon.