19-year-old music superstar Olivia Rodrigo has been nailing fashion and beauty looks on the red carpet from the moment she stepped onto the scene. She has also already proven herself to be a full-blown Y2K revival style icon. Her “Brutal” music video, featuring nostalgia-heavy pieces like butterfly clips, pink clip-in highlights, and gothic chokers has inspired 2000s era enthusiasts everywhere to take up the cause. Most recently At this year’s Grammys, Olivia showed up looking once again stunning, in a Vivienne Westwood gown, nostalgic chokers, and a full face of Glossier makeup by celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys. We loved the fresh makeup look that included a winged out cat-eye, strong brows, and glossy, blush-colored lips. As it turns out, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of the winning Olivia and Glossier combination. Today, April 19, Glossier announced Olivia as their first ever official celebrity beauty partner since their initial launch in 2014.

Olivia has signed a long-term deal with Glossier Inc. agreeing to work with the brand on product development, social content, and ad campaigns. Her partnership will begin with a set of Glossier products selected by Rodrigo and then the brand is set to release yet-to-be-identified new products with the teenage pop star.

The first Glossier x Olivia launch is the set of “Olivia’s Favorites”, which includes three iconic products Glossier fans and Olivia alike have come to know and love. The set includes cult favorite brow enhancer, Boy Brow, Ultra Lip (Olivia wore the shade Villa at the Grammys if you want to match), and Pro Tip, the brand’s classic black liquid eyeliner pen. The set retails for $45, a five dollar discount from buying each of the products individually.

After being dubbed a “millennial brand” for years, Glossier’s partnership with Olivia is a sure way to keep the brand relevant to a younger audience, as Olivia continues to set beauty trends on every red carpet she walks on. It also gives some of Glossier’s fan-favorite products a chance to shine in a new light. At the Grammys, the brand released a list of the products behind Olivia’s all-Glossier look on Instagram, including Boy Brow, Cloud Paint, and Lidstar.

“Beauty has always been a way for me to express myself. I’m still figuring out what works for me,” Rodrigo told Vogue in an interview about the new partnership. “I imagine that’ll continue to change as I get older, but that’s what’s fun about it—getting to grow up with your beauty, style, and routine, and, most importantly, having your own relationship with it and not worrying about what others say or think.”

For now, Olivia is the nostalgic beauty queen but she’s leaving room for herself to change and explore in the future, with Glossier by her side. Until then, we’ll all have to stay tuned for her favorites list and the new products on the way (hopefully soon).