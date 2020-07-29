Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to join the quarantine hair club. With restrictions remaining for many hair salons and colorists across the United States, celebs, including Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Benson have embraced DIY dye jobs and their natural hair. Bieber is the latest to go the natural route, sharing a rare peek at her real hair color with Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, July 28, Bieber put her beauty on full display, first posing for an outdoor photo that earned a spot on her Instagram grid. The image featured the model wearing a gray crop top and green shorts, and she smiled widely for the camera.

Although you could only see the bottom of her hair in the photo, she later posted a closer shot. In a post on her Story, Bieber held up strands of her hair, captioning the photo with, "finally gonna know what my true natural hair color is."

As for her "true, natural" hair color, that shade appears to be a shade of dark brown. Her roots, when pulled upward, show the color beginning to peek through, and her blonde is now fading slowly.

Courtesy of Hailey Bieber's Instagram

Bieber hasn't yet revealed what might come next for hair, but the model has gone darker in the past. Back in 2019, she was outfitted with a brunette bob for a shoot with Interview Magazine, and at one point she was spotted with dark brunette hair. At one point, she had even gone pink, and was spotted at the start of 2019 with a candy-inspired shade of the color.