In amongst the glitz and (gilded) glam of this year’s Met Gala outfits, it was easy to miss the annual event’s extravagant manicures. From the white, textured and coffin-shaped nails of Emma Chamberlain, to the golden charms on Cynthia Erivo’s long, black manicure, this year the Met Gala was all about 3D nail art. The stand out 3D design being Met Gala first timer Iris Law’s white and transparent 3D orb manicure, created by New York-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri (better known by her Instagram handle @NailsByMei).

Iris posted a behind-the-scenes look at her manicure yesterday on her Instagram story thanking the artist. “I can’t believe this icon did my nails, I’m the biggest fan,” she wrote. After getting a closer look at her nails, from Iris’ Instagram dump of beauty shots and a close-up post from Mei, we can see why the 21-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost was excited. She also joins the growing list of celebrities experimenting with 3D nail art, including Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie.

Iris’ Met Gala nails fit her textured blue and gold dress and pastel blue eyeshadow without taking away the spotlight. The manicure was subtle and classic through the use of the white and transparent color palette, but the 3D shape added a futuristic touch. With a clear center, Mei had created pearly circular cut-outs that resemble the shape of an orb, keeping her nail length natural and an oval shape.

While Iris’ manicure took her to the Met Gala red carpet, we can also envision it at more casual gatherings (with a less exclusive guest list). The shape also reminds us of shells, making it a dynamic option for a beachy vacation. Wherever you’re heading to, this manicure officially took Summer’s hottest nail trend—the classic white manicure—to the next level and proved yet again that 3D nail art can elevate your manicures (in more ways than one).