Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood Candles Are Here — And They’re Already Selling Out

FORVR Mood, the lifestyle brand from popular YouTube makeup artist Jackie Aina has arrived, and it's clear the Internet has been waiting. August 10 marked launch day for Aina's line of scented candles, and many are already flying off the virtual shelves.

Prior the Monday launch, Aina had teased her faithful followers, initially announcing the new brand with a peek at its logo. Later, she confirmed her lifestyle company would encompass candles, writing, "4 moods 4 vibes 4 ways to treat yourself." Along with the four scents, which were announced on Aina's Instagram, she debuted FORVR Mood branded pure silk headbands and pure silk pillowcases.

Minutes after going live, one scent — Cuffing Season — had already sold out, and others are marked as being low in stock. For those new to FORVR Mood, Aina's chosen candles included Caked Up, scented like pistachios, Left On Read, which smelled of coconut milk sorbet, and the hot tea-inspired scent of Matcha Business. Each candle retails for $35, and comes with an estimated burn time of up to 65 hours.

In addition to the candles' sweet scents, the wicks are made of eco-friendly cotton, and each candle is paraben, phthalate and cruelty free. Every candle purchase comes packaged with a gold FORVR Mood branded lid, and a colorful box.

Below, check out some of the FORVR Mood collection.