Jackie Aina’s new FORVR mood Collection Was Made For Valentine’s Day

Candles are a major game changer when it comes to self-care rituals and just setting the mood and ambiance in your space — and the newest launch from beauty mogul Jackie Aina's lifestyle brand, FORVR Mood, is a perfect example of just that.

Launched on January 29, the latest candle collection, Adore U, is a reflection of showing self love and care. The new collection offers four new scents — Heartbreaker, Champagne Wasted, Phero-Moans, and Sweet Spot — in cute pink and purple ceramic jars. "With every single candle, I have to feel something in order for me to come up with a name for it first. So if I smell a candle and it makes me want to go shopping, [or] makes me want to take a bubble bath or reminds me of champagne, then I’ll name it accordingly," Aina explained to NYLON via email.

Courtesy of FORVR Mood

This new collection is filled with sweet and soft scents that you can smell before you take it out of the box. With notes of pink champagne, strawberry, vanilla, apple, plum, and more these coconut soy candles are sure to keep your space smelling oh-so sweet. They come in a 10-ounce size for $35 or a four-piece mini set of each scent in 2.5 ounces for $48. You can also purchase a set of two for $68 or all four for $130. A candle care kit is also included in the Adore U collection and offers a wick trimmer, a wick dipper, and a wick snuffer all in a glamours gold.

Although just in time for the love-filled holiday of Valentine's Day, the latest collection is for everyone regardless of their being a special someone in their lives or not. "I wanted a collection that didn’t just speak to the couples during the month of February because I feel like we get so enamored by being boo’d up and coupled up around Valentine’s Day," she said. "That’s not everybody’s story right now and I still think there’s a place and a voice for people who want feel good products, but may not necessarily be in a relationship."

"This collection is for anybody, not just for people that are boo’d up. It’s for literally anybody that enjoys being taken somewhere else. That’s what candles do for me, they take me somewhere else, the beauty guru shared."

You can check out more from FORVR Mood's Adore U collection below and it's now available on FORVRMood.com.

Courtesy of FORVR Mood

Courtesy of FORVR Mood