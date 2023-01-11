Jenna Ortega Brought The Wolf Cut To The Red Carpet

She might be best known for sporting Wednesday Addam’s signature braided double pigtails, but Jenna Ortega has recently been showing off a new look that’s a far departure from her stone-faced character. For the 80th Golden Globe Awards, held on January 10 at the Beverly Hills Hilton, Ortega walked the red carpet showing off her layered shoulder-length wolf cut, complete with curtain bangs.

Hair stylist Dave Stanwell first gave Jenna the shaggy chop prior to her December 16th appearance on The Tonight Show where she originally debuted the piece-y, shoulder length cut. For the Golden Globes, Stanwell styled her new haircut once again, giving her rebellious ’do a sophisticated smoothness using Fekkai haircare products. The cut’s textured layers frame Jenna’s face Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo was the hand behind Ortega’s doe eyed makeup look, including winged eyeliner and eye-opening lashes. Her glam complemented her floaty, skin-tone colored dress with criss-crossed ab cutouts.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

TikTok’s favorite haircut, the wolf cut, rose dramatically in popularity in 2021, spawning thousands and thousands of tutorials on the app—some successful, some not so much—due the the cut’s often DIY nature. However, with Jenna’s approval, it’s clear the edgy cut continue having its ongoing appeal and keep a prominent place in 2023 trends.