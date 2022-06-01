Julia Fox Says Her Bleached Brows Give Her a “False Sense of Anonymity”

Julia Fox has been experimenting with her personal style for months, giving us bold (and viral) new eyeshadow looks and experimental denim pieces (hello, jean bag and jean boots). Now, her now-signature dramatic black eyeshadow look has a new canvas— free of impinging eyebrows. The actress revealed her newly bleached brows on May 28 in Los Angeles. Her eye-catching look also included an over-sized angular leather trench coat by Paul Benzing.

While her eye makeup was minimal (this time), she did credit her new browless look to iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose team was also originally responsible for her over-the-top black shadow looks. “Major shout out to my mother queen @patmcgrathreal for these brows!!!” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. Previously, the star had used the black Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow in an Instagram tutorial on how to do what she calls the “fox eye.” "What’s really important about the 'fox eye' is you want to follow the shape of your own brow," she said—which we wonder how she’ll do now.

Julia shared her thoughts on her new bleached eyebrows on her Instagram story, reposting her feed post of the look. “Since I bleached the brow I get stopped on the street way less and even tho I fkin love u guys I’m enjoying this false sense of anonymity,” she wrote above the photo. She’s also not the only celebrity to make this statement. The likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid have hopped on the trend before and Kendall Jenner bleached hers for the Met Gala this year, along with model Precious Lee.

If you thought bleached eyebrows were going anywhere anytime soon, Julia Fox has just once again proven their relevance all through summer. They’re also continuously trending on TikTok, alongside Y2K thin eyebrows, with a recent filter inspiring many to take the plunge and invest in at-home bleach. And while most people don’t need to jump in on the trend for anonymity purposes, we can’t wait to see how Julia further decorates her bold (and bald-looking) new canvas.