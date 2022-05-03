Kendall Jenner Bleached Her Eyebrows For The 2022 Met Gala

As a runway model, Kendall Jenner is used to the occasional beauty transformation in the name of fashion. This past February, she walked Prada’s Fall Runway Show with newly dyed red hair, which she later kept. On Monday night, May 2, for the 2022 Met Gala, the model had a new look for fashion’s biggest night. Kendall walked the red carpet with her sisters Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloé, wearing a sheer black crop top and voluminous ballgown skirt, with loosely waved hair, sporting brand new bleached eyebrows. Her white blonde eyebrows appear almost nonexistent on her face, giving her on-theme Gilded Glamour-style ball gown and updated 2022 twist. The result is already a hit on the internet: “Kendall Jenner in a ball gown with bleached eyebrows is just not what I expected at the #MetGala but why not,” tweeted Alyssa Bailey about the look.

Kendall wasn’t the only Met Gala attendee to bleach her eyebrows for the main event, as fellow model Precious Lee arrived on the red carpet earlier wearing all black and rocking freshly bleached brows. The Met Gala has a bit of a tradition of bleached brows, including Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian’s polarizing look in 2016. Last year, Maisie Williams also arrived at the 2021 Met Gala with bleached brows that practically disappeared from her face.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While bleached eyebrows aren’t part of this year’s Gilded Glamour theme, they’ve been popular across the beauty space for the past few years, with the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid hopping on the trend. They’re also continuously trending on TikTok, alongside Y2K thin eyebrows, with a recent filter inspiring many to take the plunge and invest in at-home bleach.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems every year someone comes to the Met Gala with imperceptible bleached eyebrows, and this year Kendall Jenner and Precious Lee both nailed the look. With this A-list model step of approval, this means bleached eyebrows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the TikTok beauty trend will live on.